Kwarans laud govt’s massive infrastructural devt projects

Development agenda

Intensive infrastructure building is an elixir for faster economic growth and alleviation of poverty in the society which most advanced economies have taken sacrosanct. It is therefore not surprising that the Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had at different forums reiterated the unwavering commitment of his administration to infrastructural and human capital development, particularly in the hinterlands of the state, with a view to boosting economic growth, reducing poverty level and creating sustainable living income for the citizenry. Walking the talk to the excitement of the people, Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration had in one fell swoop embarked on over 22 infrastructural development projects spread across the 16 local government areas of the state to ease lifeforthepeopleandboostbusiness and economic activities.

Govt position

The state Commissioner for Works, Engr. Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu, while fielding questions from journalists during an inspection tour of some ongoing projects, said the ongoing projects include the dualization of Yebumot-Adeta Roundabout-Oloje road, General Babatunde Idiagbon flyover bridge at Tanke, Tanke-Oke Odo ring roads, St. Clair’s road, Offa, Banni township roads in Kaiama local government area, Osi-Obbo road, Abdul Azeez-Oja Oba road, Ilorin and Ibrahim Taiwo-Ita Amodu road. Others are Ilesa Baruba-Gwanara road, Ilesa Baruba township roads, Owode-Ofaro-Alabe road, Olooru township roads in Moro local government area, Lanwa road, OtteandEyenkorinroadsleadingto Balah community in the Asa local government area and Orisa bridge along Omu-Aran-Oro-Ago road in Ifelodun local government area. A particularly striking disclosure by the Commissioner was that 90 percent of the ongoing infrastructural development projects are being handled by local contractors to encourage and give them a sense of belonging. According to the Commissioner, the state government had at inception generated a list of local contractors in the state towards ensuring that they are patronised, adding that they wanted indigenes of the state to have a sense of belonging and get the best from what the administration is doing. “It is our belief that the local contractors will do well with strict supervision on our part to ensure strict adherence to specifications of work as stipulated in the contract. Most of our road projects are being done by some local contractors who have lots of other investments in the state, spanning long years. Their workers are indigenes of the state. They are also indigenes of the state. We want Kwarans to get the best from what we are doing.” Engr. Iliasu, who disclosed that most of the infrastructural development projects were aimed at attracting investors to the state, noted that investors always want to see what governments have on ground before they come in, adding that construction of roads, among others, would enable businesses to thrive better.

Competition of projects

He added: “Completion of the roads would make businesses thrive better. Markets along these roads would thrive more to encourage socioeconomic development. Investors would want to come to Kwara state more. “For instance, in Banni town, we did Maigida to Banni road in 2020, it opened up the big Banni market as more people now ply the hitherto rustic and dilapidated road. Unlike in the past when people spent between three and four hours from Ilorin to get to Banni, the journey has been reduced to one and half hours now after completion of the road by the present administration. It also makes Kwara state to have better image as a state with good roads. We are proud to say that the roads would still benefit our people in the next 20 years because of quality job done on them. “We are making sure that our roads are of world class standard, we don’t want to have substandard roads again in Kwara state. Emphasis is now being placed on quality jobs by our contractors by ensuring they work to specifications. And that is why we have to keep going round to see what the contractors are doing, to keep them on their toes and ensure that it is quality work they are doing because Kwara deserves the best. And that’s what the Governor has asked us to do to make sure we just don’t sit down in our offices, we go round to ensure the jobs are being done well.

More projects underway

“While we realise that all our roads cannot be fixed at a go due to paucity of funds, we will continue to work on them by patching them and filling the potholes to make them motorable. Though funds are not readily available, the little we have we will continue to make judicious use of it to ensure our roads are motorable and Kwarans enjoy good infrastructure in the state. “So, we call on our people living outside the state to come home and invest because the state is ready in terms of infrastructure. You can imagine going to Oyo state to bring in road equipment after exhausting local sources. I think our people can invest in that and others too.” Speaking on the dualization of Yebumot-Adeta roundabout-Oloje road, Engr. Iliasu said: “This is one of our key projects, it’s a project we think we can complete in August 2022. We have talked to the contractor to do more, we want to see more equipment on site, we want to see more men on site so that the completion date can be achieved.” Also speaking on the road, the Director of Operations, JMK Construction Company, the contractor handling the road project, Engr. H. Richard, said: “The length of the road is about 5 kilometres and our company has been contracted to dualize it from the former single carriage way within 10 months, at a total cost of N1.6 billion. “As you can see, everything is going on according to plan, work is ongoing steadily on the road and we are certain, all things being equal, that the completed road project will be delivered to the Kwara state government on the scheduled date.

“I commend the cooperative attitude of the host community, they have shown a deep sense of understanding which is making it easy for us to do our job on the road. They are indeed appreciative of the present administration for remembering the road which had long been neglected by successive administrations in the state. “As a reputable company, we assure the government and the people of quality job, the project will stand the test of time on completion, if you come back in 10, 20 years’ time you will see this project intact as done by us.”

Many consultants

Consultants on the project, Nitraran & Partners, represented by Engr. Mgbenu Okunran, attested to the quality standard of the contractor, saying that the consultants would always be on ground to ensure that all quality requirements are made at different points of the project. He said: “We will do all test confirmations and pass it on to the Ministry to ensure that things are done properly. All things being equal, this work should finish on schedule. The only thing we might be looking at that might give challenge is the weather, but I’m sure the contractor must have put that into consideration.

So, if funds are released on time to the contractor and things are done as specified, we expect the project to be finished on time.” Speaking with journalists at the Babatunde Idiagbon flyover bridge site, Tanke, Ilorin, the Chief Resident Engineer of the project, Engr. Joseph Bamgboye, said the flyover bridge is a major project connecting four major axis in the state capital that would be of immense benefit to motorists, commuters and residents of the area, adding that those condemning the flyover bridge are ignorant.

Engr. Bamgboye, who is also an Assistant Director in the Kwara state Ministry of Works, said the flyover project would solve persistent traffic gridlock in the area, with about 80 percent of the traffic volume from the University of Ilorin, adding that piling and relocation of pipelines, among other works, had commenced in earnest on the project, and assured the state government and residents of high quality job. He said: “As it is now, the whole programme is set and we are already working on the site, we are having piling going on as you cab see the filing machine on ground, you can see people working on the relocation of the pipelines, you can see that the road has been blocked to motorists so that work can go on in earnest without any interruption. This is a big project we cannot afford to toy with, and even with the standard.

Project segments

“This project is in two segments. We have the bridge which is 54 metres, wealsohavetheinandoutlanding and altogether it is 850 metres. There is no controversy between the contractor and the NNPC on one side or the Ministry of Works and the NNPC on the other side as being speculated in some quarters.

The speculation is only in the imagination of those peddling it. On the project, the state government and the NNPC are on the same page.” To the Chief Resident Engineer, construction of flyover bridge in this axis is long overdue, adding that traffic gridlock in this axis of Ilorin metropolis is expected to be eased and motorists would be driving freely on completion of the flyover bridge.

At the site of the ongoing Tanke- Oke Odo ring road project, Engr. Esther Omolola Awolola from the Ministry of Works said the 1.85-kilometre road project with 7.3 metres width is an important feeder road linking some densely populated and farming communities, including Balogun and Jalala, adding that Staterect Nigeria Limited is the contractor handling the project. She said: “Completion of the road will improve quality of life as the bad state of the road had discouraged investment and socioeconomic development in the area. The people that would benefit from the project have expressed joy that the completion of the road in three months would improve the quality of their lives.” Some residents and shop owners who spoke with our correspondent were ecstatic about the ongoing construction work on the road, saying it would revive their businesses which had long been comatose because of the bad road.

