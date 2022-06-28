Education

KWARAPOLY receives books worth millions of naira

Kwara State Polytechnic (KWARAPOLY), Ilorin, has taken delivery of academic books worth millions of naira donated to the institution that cut across various academic programmes and departments, including Nutrition and Dietetics, Library Science, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Mechatronics, among others.

The books donated by the Chief  Executive Officer of Mai Zam Zam Bookshop, Kano, Mr. Muhammad Garba, according to the polytechnic, would greatly assist both the staff and students in research and other academic activities.

Speaking after receiving the books from the representative of the donor, the Rector of the polytechnic, Mr. Jimoh Muhammed Abdul, lauded the initiative and gesture of the donor, saying the gesture would go a long way in contributing immensely to the development and academic excellence of the institution.

 

The Rector, therefore, implored other philanthropists and wellmeaning individuals, who are sons and daughters of the state, to emulate the kind gesture of MMR Nigeria Limited to support the institution’s management in developing Kwara Polytechnic.

 

Earlier, Garba, who presented the books, said that the gesture was the company’s token contributions to support the state government and the polytechnic management in the efforts to change the narrative in the state’s education sector and enhance the academic and research development of the polytechnic in particular, even as he promised to continually support to the polytechnic at all times. Also, the Registrar of the polytechnic, Mr. Kolawole Sheye Akande, applauded the donor for the kind gesture, saying the items would boost the polytechnic quality and excellent academic delivery.

 

