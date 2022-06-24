Kwara’s giant strides to boost food security

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI in this report examines the giant strides of the Kwara State Government in the agricultural sector, largely targeted at boosting food security in the state and also ameliorating the plight of the people of the state

There is no gainsaying that access to quality nutritious food is fundamental and germane to human existence. Hence the strives by the three tiers of government in Nigeria, particularly the Federal and the State governments, to boost food security in their respective areas of jurisdiction with a view to making life more meaningful for the citizenry. And with food security guaranteed, it is obvious that people would have access to the daily nutrient requirements that would enable them to live a healthy life.

Consequently, good health would result in greater productivity thereby causing growth in the economy of the nation or state. As a matter of fact, the savoury development would go a long way in alleviating poverty and creating jobs for the people.

It is therefore noteworthy that the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in Kwara state is leaving no stone unturned to boost food security in the State of Harmony. Interestingly, no fewer than 6,000 crop and livestock farmers in the State have benefited from the first round of government and World Bank-enabled support along agricultural value chains that was flagged off with fanfare and amid wide jubilation by the elated farmers in Oke Oyi in the Ilorin East local governments area of the state on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Prior to the latest intervention by AbdulRazaq’s administration in the agricultural sector in the state, the administration had made several other interventions in the past to the joy and applause of the farming populace in the state.

Suffice to mention one or two of such earlier interventions. It would be recalled that in May 2021, Governor AbdulRazaq launched 15 new tractors and several modern farm implements to effectively give the needed bite to the mechanisation component of the 10-year agricultural transformation plan earlier launched by the administration. At the launch, the Governor made it explicitly clear that the whole focus of the transformation plan was to achieve food security, sustainable growth and create jobs, particularly for the teeming unemployed youths.

Similarly, on June 6, 2022, AbdulRazaq unveiled another agricultural intervention programme for crop inputs to provide crop and livestock inputs and assets to 20,000 farmers in the state within a two-year period, adding that the unveiling marked the commencement of the fulfilment of his administration’s resolve to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the poor and the vulnerable as encapsulated in the objectives of the Nigeria COCID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus.

He said: “The essence of this document is to ensure food security, attract investments to the sector, create jobs, reduce poverty , and create inclusive growth by giving equal opportunities for women and girl-child to also benefit from everything that this plan has to offer.” According to the Governor, the flag off of the Kwara FADAMA NG-CARES (Result Area 2) inputs and assets to some of the beneficiaries was part of his administration’s measures to strengthen food security and protect vulnerable households from post-COVID-19 challenges, adding that his administration has keyed into many initiatives which had empowered as many vulnerable families as possible to get over the hardship imposed by the COVID-19. Aside from beneficiaries of this noble gesture cutting across the youths and women in the 16 local governments areas of the State, the cheering news, according to the Governor, is that the intervention would continue for the next 18 months to ensure that as many farmers as possible benefit from it in different ways.

He said: “One of such is the FADAMA NG-CARES (Results Area 2) which has been planned to boost food security and deliver prosperity along agricultural value chains to thousands of poor households across Kwara State. “This programme involves provision of agricultural inputs and services and agricultural assets for production and primary processing. At least 6,000 people will benefit from this. While 3,000 livestock and fishery farmers will benefit from input and assets, additional 3,000 crop farmers will also receive inputs and assets of different kinds. All of these are designed to support our farmers and lessen the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on them. This will also have reverberating effects on the local economy. “Beneficiaries of this gesture cut across youth and women in the 16 LGAs of the State.

This intervention will continue for the next 18 months to ensure that as many farmers as possible benefit from it in different ways.” The Governor, who disclosed, amid loud applause and ovation by the audience, that his administration is transforming the agricultural sector, listed some of the recorded achievements, including the recent launch of a 10-year Agricultural Transformation Plan, purchase of 15 new tractors and two bulldozers, and previous distributions of inputs and implements to thousands of farmers across the state. State Commissioner for Finance, Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi, said the government had enlisted Kwara in the NG-Cares programme to enable poor farmers recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, charging the beneficiaries to put what they are given to good use to promote food security and the local economy. She said: “The state government has graciously considered it necessary for Kwara State to be part of NG-Cares programme, being supported by the World Bank to bring succour to poor farmers who had suffered loss even by selling their assets and farm implements in order to survive as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The FADAMA NG-CARES project will translate into a remarkable lifeline for the beneficiaries and an epochal achievement for the State.”

On his part, the State Project Coordinator for FADAMA, Engr. Busari Toyin Isiaka, noted that Kwara state has tremendously achieved under Governor AbdulRazaq for FADAMA what no other state in the country has achieved under the initiative, thanking the present administration for its unprecedented support to the agency. The Project Coordinator immensely appreciated Governor AbdulRazaq for giving the agency what they regard as project preparatory fund to start, saying the kind vesture has given the agency enough enablement to commence this project. According to him, no state government in the country can boast of the kind of achievements recorded in Kwara state. He said: “It has never been like this in the history of FADAMA. If we look at where we were, where we are and where we are going, the whole appreciation goes to His Excellency and his administration.

“His Excellency gave us what we term as project preparatory fund to start. That has given us the enough enablement to start this project. No state in the whole country has achieved what we have achieved today.” The Baale of Oke Oyi, Muh’d Soliu Abdulkadir Odedeyi, who commended the government for the programme, also applauded the government for the construction of Oke Oyi township road. He pledged the support of his people for not just the administration, but also for the re-election of Governor AbdulRazaq in 2023, adding that one good turn surely deserves another.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...