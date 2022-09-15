Kwara’s investments in education inclusive, revolutionary – Principals

Heads of secondary schools in Kwara State have said that Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq’s achievements in turning around the learning environment and improving welfare of teachers are unmatched in the recent history of the state. The teachers, who also lauded the introduction of KwaraLEARN, which they said is truly impactful, added that the administration’s interventions have also been spread across every part of the state in away never seen before. The school heads made the commendations yesterday in Ilorin at an engagement with the governor meant to feel the pulse of the people on the government’s focus on basic education and their welfare across the board.

No fewer than 300 school principals attended the meeting along with some key stakeholders from across the education sector in Kwara State. The teachers, who ac-knowledged the improvements in their wages and teaching environment, also called on the governor to consider restoring boarding facilities that died off a few years ago; end the pay disparity between teachers in basic classes and their senior secondary school counterparts which he inherited; commit more funds to labo-ratories in the schools, and do more to offset the arrears of salaries he met in 2019. The Principal of Ilorin Grammar School, Hajia Abdullahi Muslimat Iyabo, said the school was one of the schools that benefited from the comprehensive renovation of schools under Governor Abdul- Razaq’s administration.

