News

Kwara’s investments in education inclusive, revolutionary – Principals

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Heads of secondary schools in Kwara State have said that Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq’s achievements in turning around the learning environment and improving welfare of teachers are unmatched in the recent history of the state. The teachers, who also lauded the introduction of KwaraLEARN, which they said is truly impactful, added that the administration’s interventions have also been spread across every part of the state in away never seen before. The school heads made the commendations yesterday in Ilorin at an engagement with the governor meant to feel the pulse of the people on the government’s focus on basic education and their welfare across the board.

No fewer than 300 school principals attended the meeting along with some key stakeholders from across the education sector in Kwara State. The teachers, who ac-knowledged the improvements in their wages and teaching environment, also called on the governor to consider restoring boarding facilities that died off a few years ago; end the pay disparity between teachers in basic classes and their senior secondary school counterparts which he inherited; commit more funds to labo-ratories in the schools, and do more to offset the arrears of salaries he met in 2019. The Principal of Ilorin Grammar School, Hajia Abdullahi Muslimat Iyabo, said the school was one of the schools that benefited from the comprehensive renovation of schools under Governor Abdul- Razaq’s administration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate uncovers N718m fraud in Petroleum Ministry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Senate detected and exposed alleged financial fraud in the Ministerial Tenders Board of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which reportedly paid N718 million to 11 corporate organisations for different services rendered without documents.   The alleged financial fraud was contained in the 2015 Auditor- General Report, which was submitted to the Senate Committee […]
News Top Stories

Buhari orders speedy, coordinated probe of NDDC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…promises transparent governance President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered better coordination among security and investigating agencies with the National Assembly in the ongoing probe into the financial activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). There have been accusations of financial mismanagement of huge sum of money against the interim management of the agency and the […]
News

Crop production, a top priority of my administration – Gov. Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Government support to local farmers in Akwa Ibom aimed at boosting the production of crops that will feed the citizenry in the state will remain a top priority of the government, Governor Udom Emmanuel has assured. The Governor stated this on Tuesday during an unscheduled visit to the Green House Farm along Airport Road, Uyo, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica