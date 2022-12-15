Kwara’s N2.4bn flyover project’ll be ready Jan

The ongoing N2.4bn flyover bridge project along Tanke/University of Ilorin Road will be ready for public use next month.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Rotimi Iliasu, dropped the hint on Tuesday during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the project site by journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the contractor handling the project has redoubled efforts towards meeting the December, 2022 deadline set for the completion of the project, though the contractor is seeking an extension for its completion to January 2023.

This is just as residents of Tanke area have heaved a sigh of relief and commended the contractor over the spate of work on the flyover designed to ease traffic gridlock on the ever busy road.

“I can tell Kwarans that the Tanke/UNILORIN flyover project will be ready for use by January, by the special grace of God. The contractor has till the end of December to handover the project to the state government. The contractor and his team are working day and night to deliver the project on schedule,” Iliasu stated.

