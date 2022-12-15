Metro & Crime

Kwara’s N2.4bn flyover project’ll be ready Jan

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The ongoing N2.4bn flyover bridge project along Tanke/University of Ilorin Road will be ready for public use next month.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Rotimi Iliasu, dropped the hint on Tuesday during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the project site by journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the contractor handling the project has redoubled efforts towards meeting the December, 2022 deadline set for the completion of the project, though the contractor is seeking an extension for its completion to January 2023.

This is just as residents of Tanke area have heaved a sigh of relief and commended the contractor over the spate of work on the flyover designed to ease traffic gridlock on the ever busy road.

“I can tell Kwarans that the Tanke/UNILORIN flyover project will be ready for use by January, by the special grace of God. The contractor has till the end of December to handover the project to the state government. The contractor and his team are working day and night to deliver the project on schedule,” Iliasu stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue LG staff commits suicide, sets self ablaze

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Staff of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State were on Tuesday thrown into a state of mourning as their colleague identified as Aondona Yaga committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in Aliade, headquarters of the local government. The deceased, New Telegraph learnt was a casual staff at the local government until his death. […]
Metro & Crime

Ayade swears in new Chief Judge, demands fairness

Posted on Author Reporter

    Clement James, Calabar   Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has charged the new Chief Judge of the state, Justice Akon Ikpeme, to be fair to all so as to move the State Judiciary forward. The governor, who gave the advice during the swearing in of the Chief Judge on Monday, noted […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged $890,000 fraud: EFCC probes Lebanese

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday, said it had commenced the investigation of two Lebanese – Dina Jihad, Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohmmed – “who were arrested by officers of the Customs Area Command, Port Harcourt, Rivers State”. According to a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica