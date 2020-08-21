KWARMA’ll deliver on road projects, says chairman

Newly appointed Chairman of the board of Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA), Hon. Bolakale Oloje, has sought an effectivecollaborativeworking relationshipwiththemanagementandstaff of theagencyto enableitdeliveronitsmandate to the people. Oloje during his maiden meeting with the agency’s management and staff adall monished them to fasten their belts and be set for another round of high level commitment and display of professionalism towards delivering standard road maintenance and renovations to the people across the state. The chairman, who pledged his commitment to taking KWARMA to the highest level during his tenure, sought the management’sand entirestaff’s unalloyedcooperationandsupport to make this a reality.

Oloje expressed profound appreciation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his appointment, assuring him and the people of the state that he would justify the confidence reposed in him. While receiving the chairman, Commissioner for works, Engr. SuleimanRotimi Iliasu, expressed satisfaction with the appointment of the chairman and assured him of unflinching support for an enhanced road maintenance culture in the state.

Iliasualsocommendedthe giant strides of Governor AbdulRazak’s administration, particularly for its prompt approvals and release of funds to carry out road maintenance/ road renovations throughdirectlabourasbeing witnessed across the state.

