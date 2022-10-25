Education

KWASU gets NUC’s nod to start Medicine & Surgery, other courses

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of MBBS Medicine and Surgery and 23 other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the Kwara State University, Malete.

The approval which was contained in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi (SAN), was signed by the Director Academic Planning, Dr. N.B. Saliu for the Executive Secretary of the Commission.

Top on the list of approved programmes, according to the Director, University Relations of KWASU, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, is the MBBS Medicine and Surgery; B.Eng. Food Engineering; B.Sc. Aquaculture and Fisheries Management; B.Sc. Taxa-  tion; B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution; and B.Ed. Educational Management. Other undergraduate programmes are B.A. Ed. in English Education, Christian Studies Education; Arabic Education; French Education; Islamic Studies Education; and, Yoruba Education.

The approval equally granted the establishment of B.Sc. Ed. in Agricultural Education; Biology Education; Chemistry Education; Computer Science Education; Mathematics Education; and, Physics Education. Approved postgraduate programmes include M.Eng. and Ph.D. Electrical Electronics Engineering; M.Sc. and Ph.D. Plant and Environmental Biology; M.Eng. Mechanical Engineering; and, M.Sc. Tourism and Hospitality Management.

The approval of the new programmes, which is with effect from the 2022/2023 academic session, followed resource verification visits by panels of experts to the University to assess the human and material resources available for their establishment.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi (SAN) expressed appreciation to Kwara State Governor/AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the support which has contributed to the many successes the institution has recorded.

 

The Vice Chancellor, who noted that the approval to commence the new programmes would contribute to the State’s drive to increase the development of human capacity, added that the programmes would offer premium opportunities to Kwarans and Nigerians to receive excellent education in those areas.

 

Professor Akanbi also acknowledged the support of the Ministry of Tertiary Education and the Commissioner, Dr. Afeez Abolore Alabi, for the success recorded.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
