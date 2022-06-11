KWASU ‘ll promote cycling as part of its Green Initiative, says VC

The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete in Moro Lo-cal Government Area, has blazed the trail in the promotion of the use of bicycles by members of the university community within and around the institution.The bold move to promote cycling among members of KWASU community, according to the school was intended to drastically reduce carbon emission from vehicles and promote other healthy alternatives. Flagging off the initiative, KWASU in collaboration with a private organisation, the Royal Media Group, organised a 43-kilometre bicycle ride from Ilorin, the state capital, to the Malete campus of the university to create awareness on the benefits and importance of using bicycles by the people of the state.
