KWIRS boss tasks Kwarans on prompt payment of taxes

Companies and individuals in Kwara State have been urged to pay their taxes promptly to enable the government provide more social amenities that would better the lot of the citizenry. The Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Mrs Shade Omoniyi, made this appeal in Ilorin, the state capital, while playing host to the Chairman and board members of the Kwara State Television Authority (KWTV). The KWTV board members were on a courtesy visit to the State Revenue House as part of their interaction with critical stakeholders in the Kwara project.

The KWIRS boss said: “With more revenue coming into government coffers, there would be fair, just and equitable distribution of the dividends of democracy, thereby uplifting the critical mass of our people from poverty, deprivation and want.” She commended the AbdulRazaq’s administration for committing huge resources in upgrading the three state-owned media houses, while also lauding the board, management and staff of KWTV for improving the output of the state-owned television station.

The chef tax officer expressed delight at the cordial working relationship and synergy between the revenue agency and KWTV, particularly in the areas of advocacy and sensitisation. Earlier, the Chairman of KWTV board, Hameed Adio, had extolled the unique role being played by KWIRS in enhancing and consolidating the state revenue base, without which attempts at development would have been a mirage.

