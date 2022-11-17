Business

KWIRS boss tasks Kwarans on prompt payment of taxes

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Companies and individuals in Kwara State have been urged to pay their taxes promptly to enable the government provide more social amenities that would better the lot of the citizenry. The Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Mrs Shade Omoniyi, made this appeal in Ilorin, the state capital, while playing host to the Chairman and board members of the Kwara State Television Authority (KWTV). The KWTV board members were on a courtesy visit to the State Revenue House as part of their interaction with critical stakeholders in the Kwara project.

The KWIRS boss said: “With more revenue coming into government coffers, there would be fair, just and equitable distribution of the dividends of democracy, thereby uplifting the critical mass of our people from poverty, deprivation and want.” She commended the AbdulRazaq’s administration for committing huge resources in upgrading the three state-owned media houses, while also lauding the board, management and staff of KWTV for improving the output of the state-owned television station.

The chef tax officer expressed delight at the cordial working relationship and synergy between the revenue agency and KWTV, particularly in the areas of advocacy and sensitisation. Earlier, the Chairman of KWTV board, Hameed Adio, had extolled the unique role being played by KWIRS in enhancing and consolidating the state revenue base, without which attempts at development would have been a mirage.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Vitafoam rewards shareholders with N1.9bn dividend

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has rewarded its shareholders with N1.9 billion dividend following its performance in 2021, despite the inclement operating environment. The dividend, which translated into N1.50 per share was promptly approved by the shareholders at the company’s hybrid 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the weekend.   Addressing the shareholders at the AGM, Vitafoam”4 […]
Business

WTO postpones meeting to select new D-G

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has postponed a general council meeting set for Monday, November 9, where members were expected to review whether to select their next Director-General (DG), Bloomberg reported Friday. According to the news outlet, the decision will delay the WTO’s ability to confirm Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first African and first […]
Business

Premium Pension’s AUM hits N885.05bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Despite economic challenges in 2021, Premium Pension Limited (PPL) maintained its position as one of the leading Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), growing its assets under management (AUM) by 12.34 per cent. The AUM grew by N97.25 billion to N885.05billion from N787.80billion in 2020, representing a year-on-year growth rate of 12.34 percent, a significant performance relative […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica