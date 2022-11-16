News Top Stories

Kyari canvasses flexible energy transition for Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…predicts rise in energy demand in Africa

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, has made case for Nigeria to be given freedom to adopt a more gradual and flexible approach to energy transition. Speaking yesterday, while presenting a paper at the 40th annual international conference and exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, the NNPC boss, who spoke on the topic, “Global Energy Transition and the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry: Evolving Regulations, Emerging Concepts, and Opportunities,” said that rapid demographic change will continue to drive up demand for energy services across Africa in the coming decades.

Kyari, who was represented by the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, said that oil demand in Africa stood at an average of 4.36 million barrels per day in 2022. He said that although Africa has the world’s lowest levels of per capita use of modern Energy, energy demand is set to increase with growth in population and incomes, lamenting that 970 million Africans lack access to clean cooking gas. Kyari told the gathering that the energy mix has become more diverse, with Africa still dominated by fossil fuelwithhydropowermaking the only meaningful renewable energy contribution.

He said: “It is therefore our firm position that fossil fuel will continue to contribute more than 50 per cent to the energy mix in Africa and possibly the rest of the world. “However, the most important question for this strategic gathering is around competitiveness of the hydrocarbon sources compared to renewal comparatives in terms of cost, energy contents and sustainability. “Recent happenings in the Russian-Ukraine crises have seen the resurgence for the need of fossil fuels and in some cases adverse use of high-carbon generating energy sources like coal, this also points to the fact, that energy transition implementation has to be gradual.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NPC moves to automate birth registration centres nationwide

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The National Population Commission (NPC) says it is “at the thick” of automating its 4011 registration centres spread across the 774 local government areas in the country.   The Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Kwarra, who expressed his disappointment with the neglect of birth and death registration by many Nigerians, revealed this at a press […]
News

Buhari appoints nine Directors for River Basin Authorities

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the renewal and appointment of nine Managing Directors and one Executive Director for some of the River Basin Development Authorities across the country. A statement from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, signed by the Director of Information, Mrs. Kenechukwu Offie, said all the appointments take effect from Tuesday […]
News

Protest as Obaseki sacks 514 workers

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has dismissed no fewer than 514 workers of the Edo State Sports Council. Their dismissal is contained in a memo dated March 4, 2022. The memo stated that the affected workers, who are junior, seniorandmanagement staff, are part of the government transition plan from the now-defunct Edo State Sports Council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica