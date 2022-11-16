Kyari canvasses flexible energy transition for Nigeria, others

…predicts rise in energy demand in Africa

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, has made case for Nigeria to be given freedom to adopt a more gradual and flexible approach to energy transition. Speaking yesterday, while presenting a paper at the 40th annual international conference and exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, the NNPC boss, who spoke on the topic, “Global Energy Transition and the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry: Evolving Regulations, Emerging Concepts, and Opportunities,” said that rapid demographic change will continue to drive up demand for energy services across Africa in the coming decades.

Kyari, who was represented by the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, said that oil demand in Africa stood at an average of 4.36 million barrels per day in 2022. He said that although Africa has the world’s lowest levels of per capita use of modern Energy, energy demand is set to increase with growth in population and incomes, lamenting that 970 million Africans lack access to clean cooking gas. Kyari told the gathering that the energy mix has become more diverse, with Africa still dominated by fossil fuelwithhydropowermaking the only meaningful renewable energy contribution.

He said: “It is therefore our firm position that fossil fuel will continue to contribute more than 50 per cent to the energy mix in Africa and possibly the rest of the world. “However, the most important question for this strategic gathering is around competitiveness of the hydrocarbon sources compared to renewal comparatives in terms of cost, energy contents and sustainability. “Recent happenings in the Russian-Ukraine crises have seen the resurgence for the need of fossil fuels and in some cases adverse use of high-carbon generating energy sources like coal, this also points to the fact, that energy transition implementation has to be gradual.”

