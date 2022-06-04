Kyari extradition suit: Court fixes Aug 29 for judgement

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed August 29 for judgment in a suit seeking to extradite a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, to United States of America for trial in alleged internet fraud. The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, fixed the date after taking arguments for and against the suit by parties involved. Kyari whose arguments were presented by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Nureni Jimoh, asked the court to refuse the extradition request on the ground that he committed no offense to warrant the federal government extraditing him to America.

The suspended police chief informed the court that more than a year before his arrest, he had written the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), notifying them that he had opened a channel of communication with a suspected internet fraudster, Ramon Abass. In the two letters tendered in court, Kyari explained that the purpose was to give confidence to the suspected fraudster and lure him to come to Nigeria where an ambush was already laid for a sting operation by his own strike force. Besides, he informed the court that American authorities once commended him for the commitment he was exhibiting in the battle against internet fraud. He further told the court that the wire fraud charge brought against him by the American government is not known as an offence under Extradition Act and therefore, should not be allowed by the court to be used to extradite him. However, the FG represented by Pius Akuta, urged the court to discountenance the arguments of the defendant.

He said that conditions precedent for extradition have been met by the American government with the filing of charge against Kyari and a formal application that he be brought to America to establish his guilt or innocence in his indictment for internet fraud. The court had earlier granted permission to Kyari to file more evidence against the extradition suit.

The court granted the request of Kyari made through his lead counsel, Jimoh, in a motion on notice. Jimoh while arguing the motion on notice prayed the court to allow his Kyari’ bring additional documentary exhibits to establish his innocence in the charges against him. Counsel to the FG, Akuta, however, opposed the granting of the request. Akuta premised his opposition on the ground that it was an attempt to cure deficiencies in the earlier documentary evidence adduced by the detained Kyari. In a brief ruling, Ekwo rejected the objection of the FG and granted permission to Kyari to adduce further documentary exhibits to his own defense.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...