Kyari: IGP appoints Disu as new IRT boss

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu as new Commander, Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Disu replaces DCP Abba Kyari, who was suspended by the Police Service Commission (PSC), following his indictment by a United States’ court on allegations of money laundering.

Kyari’s name featured prominently in a multimillion dollar fraud case involving an Instagram celebrity Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, who has since been convicted and awaiting sentencing.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, read: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, today (Monday) approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

“The IGP has charged him to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the unit.

“He also assured citizens that the IRT would remain focused in the discharge of its duties in line with national statutes and international best practices.”

Prior to his appointment Disu, a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State, was DCP, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“He had also previously served at the State CID, Rivers State as the Deputy Head of the Unit.

He was also a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Dafur, Sudan,” Mba added.

“He has also attended several professional courses both at home and abroad: Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana, Internet Fraud Training at the Cambridge University, UK, Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course at the University of Lagos, amongst others.”

