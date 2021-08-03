News Top Stories

Kyari: IGP appoints Disu as new IRT boss

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu as new Commander, Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

 

Disu replaces DCP Abba Kyari, who was suspended by the Police Service Commission (PSC), following his indictment by a United States’ court on allegations of money laundering.

 

Kyari’s name featured prominently in a multimillion dollar fraud case involving an Instagram celebrity Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, who has since been convicted and awaiting sentencing.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, read: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, today (Monday) approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

“The IGP has charged him to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the unit.

“He also assured citizens that the IRT would remain focused in the discharge of  its duties in line with national statutes and international best practices.”

Prior to his appointment Disu, a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State, was DCP, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“He had also previously served at the State CID, Rivers State as the Deputy Head of the Unit.

 

He was also a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Dafur, Sudan,” Mba added.

 

 

 

“He has also attended several professional courses both at home and abroad: Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana, Internet Fraud Training at the Cambridge University, UK, Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course at the University of Lagos, amongst others.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari makes new appointment

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ibrahim Mairiga as the Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB). Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a statement by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director Information, Office of the HOCSF on Friday in Abuja, NAN […]
News

Fuel Hike Hoax: CSOs sue for calm ahead of FG, stakeholders negotiations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A leading pro-Nigeria civil society group, Nigeria First, has sued for peace and calm amongst citizens in the face of ongoing negotiations on the total deregulation of Nigeria’s oil industry. Nigeria First whilst throwing its weight behind the Federal Government in its ongoing reforms in the Oil and Gas sector, blamed fake news and misinformation […]
News Top Stories

Ortom to FG: Declare herdsmen terrorists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

•As army kills two herdsmen, recover assorted weapons, ammunition B enue State Governor Samuel Ortom Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen killing innocent people in communities of the state as terrorists, even as the Nigerian Army neutralised two suspected herdsmen who invaded Chembe community in Logo Local Government Area of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica