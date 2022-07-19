Metro & Crime

Kyari in court, begs for bail, insists his life in danger at the Kuje Correctional Centre

…as NDLEA calls first witness

 

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has fixed tomorrow, Wednesday to hear a fresh bail application that was brought before it by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, who is facing drug trafficking charge.

Kyari, through his team of lawyers led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, begged the court to release him on bail, insisting that his life is in danger at the Kuje Correctional Center.

 

Though the court had earlier denied him bail, Kyari, who hitherto headed the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, said he was compelled to make the fresh request, owing to the recent occurrence at the Kuje prison facility. It will be recalled that terrorists had on July 5, broke into Kuje prison in Abuja and freed hundreds of inmates that includes alleged Boko Haram members.

 

It was reported that some of the insurgents that invaded the prison, made frantic efforts to locate Kyari’s cell. Kyari had on May 24 when his trial came up, told the court that he felt unsafe at the prison facility, alleging that he was being remanded with hardened criminals.

 

Meanwhile, the NDLEA yes    terday, opened its case against the defendants by presenting its first witness before the court. The witness, Mrs Patricia Afolabi, told the court that she is a Commander of Nacotics attached to the forensic unit of the agency, adding that part of her job specification involves receiving and conducting forensic analysis on drug exhibits.

 

She told the court that she had on February 7, received from the forensic liaison officer of the agency, Abubakar Aliyu, one sealed transparent evidence pack that contained 24 dispensing pack each.

 

