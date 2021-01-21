News

Kyari mourns as NNPC loses pioneer MD, Festus Marinho

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has lamented the death of the pioneer managing director of the Corporation, Chief Festus Remi Ayodele Marinho. A press release by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said Chief Marinho, who passed away yesterday, was the first and only managing director of the defunct Nigerian National Oil Corporation (NNOC), the forerunner of NNPC, and the only one who served twice as group managing director of NNPC, having served from 1977 to 1979 and 1984 to 1985 respectively. His last appointment was made by President Muhammadu Buhari as head of state.

In a condolence message to the family of the late NNPC boss, Mallam Kyari described Chief Marinho as “the Father of Oil & Gas Industry in Nigeria,” because of the pioneering roles he played in the crafting of the institutional framework, infrastructural development and international best practices being used in the corporation till date.

“His role in refinery and pipeline construction and human capacity development are all testimonies of his contribution to national development,” Kyari stated. He said the late Marinho’s visionary leadership provided the foundation for what had come to be known as “Nigerian Content”, adding that his achievements in the corporation would be a beacon and inspiration for many future generations of staff and leaders. “He was indeed a rare gem and we will surely miss his wisdom and wealth of experien

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu’s deputy, least qualified to govern Ondo-Ex-HoS

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As the race towards the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State gathers steam, the former Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Ajose Kudehinbu, has berated the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, over his purported move to contest the governorship seat with his boss, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at the polls. Kudehinbu, who came hard on the […]
News

A’Ibom: Traders threaten to shut market over N163m seized goods

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Traders at Itam Market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have threatened to lock up their shops in protest over the N163 million worth of goods and cash allegedly seized by Custom officials last weekend. The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of Itam Market and Special Assistant to the Chairman of Itu Local Government Area, Mr. […]
News Top Stories

Rewane: Slow economic recovery may increase default risk

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As Nigeria’s rising debt profile continues to spark concern across the country, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said that there is a risk of default if economic recovery is slower than projected. He stated this in his Lagos Business School (LBS) Breakfast Session presentation for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica