Business

Kyari: NNPCL can’t fix price of aviation fuel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari, has said NNPCL cannot fix the prices of aviation fuel in a deregulated economy.

 

He stated that the only way the company could address the soaring price of aviation fuel technically called JetA1 was through the introduction of subsidy. He spoke while addressing the National Assembly in Abuja. Kyari said: “We cannot fix the prices of aviation on a deregulated commodity.

 

The only way we can fix the price of aviation fuel is to introduce a subsidy.” The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had, last week, suspended its proposed service withdrawal, which would have commenced from Monday of the week.

 

The operators had, in a statement, announced that they would discontinue operations nationwide with effect from Monday May 9, 2022, until further notice.

 

The statement was jointly signed by President, AON, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, Executive Director, Max Air, Alhaji Shehu Wada and Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo. It was titled: “Airline operators to shut down operations amidst high cost of JETA1, sympathise with passengers.” Sarina said there had been a steady  ENERGYand astronomical hike in the price of JetA1 and other operating costs.

 

According to him, over time, aviation fuel price (JetA1) had risen from N190 per litre to N700 currently. He decried that while aviation fuel is said to cost about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating cost globally, the present hike had shut up Nigeria’s operating cost to about 95 per cent.

 

Sarina said: “In the face of this, airlines have engaged the Federal Government, the National Assembly, NNPC and oil marketers with the view to bringing the cost of JetA1 down, which has currently made the unit cost per seat for a one hour flight in Nigeria today to an average of N120,000.

 

The latter cannot be fully passed to passengers who are already experiencing a lot of difficulties.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Tax: FCMB tasks business owners on compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has urged business owners in Nigeria to keep pace with current and emerging realities in the corporate environment, especially on taxation, in order to make their respective businesses competitive and enhance overall performance.   In addition, the bank wants stakeholders to build a more robust relationship that would enSmall and […]
Business

Operator creates 2,950 jobs, deploys equipment to boost operations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A terminal operator at Onne Port, West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), has created 2,950 direct and indirect job opportunities at the port. The company also said that efforts had been made to deploy reefer racks with 600+ plugs, a new workshop, larger powerhouse and 20 Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes at its terminal to boost […]
Business

Neveah registers N10bn commercial paper at FMDQ

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Leading commodities trading company dealing in the export of solid minerals and agricultural products, Neveah Limited, said it has successfully registered N10 billion Commercial Paper (CP) issuance with the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited.   The company in a recent statement disclosed that the commercial paper programme is in line with the company’s strategic objective to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica