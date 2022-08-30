Kyari: NNPCL to triple natural gas reserves to 600trnCf

Success Nwogu The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said NNPCL had a target to triple Nigeria’s natural gas reserves from over 200 trillion cubic feet to 600 trillion cubic feet. Kyari, who disclosed this in Abuja during the launch of Nigeria Energy Transition Plan, explained that the plan was to ensure that Nigeria achieved its net zero targets by 2060 by investing in low carbon emission opportunities including natural gas, and also take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in a decade. According to him, the plan is coming a month after the unveiling of NNPC Limited, with a clear vision and renewed commitment toward upscaling Nigeria’s Energy relevance in the global energy market while ensuring energy security for Nigeria. The NNPCL boss said that going forward, the company would take advantage of partnerships with the government and institutions to pursue commercially viable new energy ventures in Nigeria. Kyari said: “NNPC Limited is a fully commercial enterprise and is well-positioned to serve the African continent in a just and gradual energy transition. “Nigeria like other African countries is endowed with an increasingly young population which needs a stronger economy to generate the environment for employment and relive citizens from poverty to prosperity. “NNPC recognises the importance of the activity of the oil and gas sector, as a significant contributor to carbon emissions and its consequent impact on climate. We have taken steps to decarbonize our operations by primarily extinguishing gas flaring from our operations, pursuing carbon capture initiatives, and technological adaptations that support low carbon operations while focusing on gas and energy transition. “NNPC is taking advantage of Nigeria’s huge natural gas reserves of over 200 trillion cubic feet of gas, with the potential to grow to 600 trillion cubic feet, as more investments are expected due to the recent signing of production sharing contracts with partners and the empowerment of NNPC by the Petroleum Industry Act to take full responsibility for commercial operations. “This will provide the resources for a low carbon energy alternative that will support growth in the power and industrial sectors, address energy operations, reduce carbon footprint and create more employment opportunities. “NNPC supports the FG Natural gas expansion plan which seeks to deepen natural gas, an alternative transportation fuel. We are working to ensure the timely development of infrastructure projects including the Abuja -Kaduna – Kano gas pipeline corridor and associated power plants, and also the Nigeria-Morocco trans- Saharan gas pipeline.” Meanwhile, the World Bank and the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EximBank) have said they will invest over $3 billion in the implementation of the transition plan. Nigeria Country Director, World Bank, Shubham Chaudhuri, and ChiefExecutive Officer (CEO), Sun Africa, made the disclosure during the launch launch by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Chaudhuri said the World Bank intended to commit over $1.5 billion toward transition plan. He said: “We plan to commit over $1.5 billion towards the Energy Transition Plan on renewable energy, on power sector reforms, and potentially hydropower, on clean cooking, and wherever opportunities arise. “The policy and institutional reforms that will be necessary are also part of the agenda and we hope to be able to provide support for the fundamentally imperative of energy access but in a way that is consistent with the energy transition, what I think of as the NEAT imperative. “The Nigerian Energy Access and Transition (NEAT) imperative is what we here at the World Bank are absolutely committed to supporting.” Cortese revealed that his organisation was at the final stage of discussions with the US EXIM Bank on a $1.5 billion financing package.

