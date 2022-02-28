Kyari: Rule of law entrenched-leadership

Crime is a global phenomenon and threat to every nation of the world. Hitherto, crime has crippled most economies and rendered nations underdeveloped. The fight against crime and criminality is a continuum due to endless violation of laid down rules by people.

One of the most excruciating situations that Nigerian citizens dread more as a major setback in crime prevention is the negative image of the Nigeria Police Force becoming front page news. This is because the survival of the Nigeria Police Force largely depends on the confidence and cooperation of the citizens of Nigeria.

To steer the security of the nation in the right course, the Nigeria Police Force must retain not only the confidence, support and cooperation of the people, but must equally possess a good name to attract the support.

This is because, it takes one ill-conceived decision, misconduct or mismanagement of affairs to erase the achievements of a lifetime effort, for nothing is more likely to attract the attention of the media than a seemingly impregnable fortress whose name is soiled with scandals.

This is one of the reasons leading the Nigeria Police Force over the years has proven to be a precarious task until the appointment of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, who perceives policing as a duty requiring the involvement of all and sundry.

Obviously, any individual seeking a quiet life should avoid becoming a Nigeria police chief, for it is a position that subjects a man’s stamina to more rigorous tests, nonetheless with a high rate of success when properly executed. IGP Alkali is a unique personality, a man with a difference, a crime fighter, and a visionary leader.

Since he assumed his exalted office, he has handled all matters concerning the Force and national security with utmost sense of responsibility. If I may recollect, although with some privileged documents, news items and post on different social media platforms the professional handling of the FBI fraud allegation against the same Abba Kyari in August, 2021.

The suspension and thorough forensic investigation of the so-called super cop was excellent and commendable too.

Though, up till now, the supervisory agent of the NPF, the Police Service Commission has been playing a kite on the matter. However, that is another discussion that stares the eye. Recently, the IGP exhibited yet another high level of professionalism in the ongoing investigation into the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari and four other serving members of the Force.

This is evidenced in the decisive steps taken by the IGP in line with the tenets of the law as elaborated below: On July 29, 2021, the IGP made known to the public the receipt of the allegation and indictment processes from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against DCP Abba Kyari.

This was contained in a press release by the then Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba. The Police boss, while reaffirming his commitment to the pursuit of justice, instantaneously swung into action and ordered an internal review of the allegations for necessary actions to be taken on the matter.

The IGP further assured his dedication to strengthening the Force’s professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

The general public was also assured of adequate communication of further developments on the matter. Consequently, it was gathered that the IGP issued an official query to DCP Abba Kyari and immediately ordered the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) to invite him to make his representation.

In addition, DCP Kyari was relieved of his duties as the Head of the Intelligence Response Team and DCP Tunji Disu was appointed to take over the duties and responsibilities of the office.

Furthermore, on July 31, 2021, the Police boss received the recommendations of the FDC on DCP Abba Kyari and promptly reviewed the same. Information at my disposal revealed that he thereafter sent a letter to the Police Service Commission (PSC), recommending the suspension of DCP Abba Kyari, noting that the suspension of the officer was to prevent any interference with his probe.

On August 1, 2021, the IGP set up a 4-man Special Investigation Panel (SIP) headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, DIG Joseph Egbunike, to probe DCP Abba Kyari and provide recommendations to guide further actions by the Force.

The IGP in his professional prowess re-affirmed his commitment to the Rule of Law and assured the general public of the sanctity of the probe. Emphatically, it is on record that, on August 26, 2021, the IGP received the report of the NPF Special Investigation Panel on DCP Kyari including the case file of the probe, evidences and findings as well as testimonies from DCP Kyari and other persons, groups and organisations linked to the matter.

The top echelon of the Force carried out a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations presented by the panel

*Famoofo is an Adjunct Lecturer, at

the Southwestern University, Nigeria

and can be reached at: emiaserere@

gmaail.com

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...