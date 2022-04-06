Kyari seeks NUPENG, NARTO, others’ support to tackle crude oil theft

T he Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, is seeking the support of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to tackle crude oil theft in Niger Delta.

He said this on Tuesday at the 5th quadrennial delegates’ conference in Asaba, Delta State.

The conference with the theme: “Just Energy Transition: For oil and gas workers social welfare and security” was attended by the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Ayuba Wabba; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by his deputy Phillip Shuaibu; and the Group Executive Director (Upstream), NNPC Limited Adokiye Tombomieye. Crude oil theft has been having negative effects on the revenue of the Federal Government.

He said apart from revenue loss, the issue of oil theft is currently threatening not only the NNPC’s quest for energy security for the country, it is also having a debilitating effect on Nigeria’s revenue earnings.

A report released last month during a meeting on crude oil theft between the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and Oil Producers Trade Section, as well as the Independent Petroleum Producers Group, showed that between January 2021 and February 2022, Nigeria lost a whopping sum of $3.2bn to crude oil theft.

Speaking on the development, the NNPC GMD told participants at the NUPENG conference that the impact of pipeline vandalism has reduced the capacity of the country to meet its production quota.

He lamented that currently, Nigeria is producing less than 1.5 million barrels per day of crude oil. Kyari said as major stakeholders in the oil and gas business, the time has come for NUPENG and NARTO to collaborate with the NNPC in bringing the issue of crude oil theft to an end.

