Business

Kyari shops for investments in Nigeria’s energy sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mallam Mele Kyari has urged investors to take advantage of the enormous business potentials in the Nigerian energy sector to invest in the country.

Speaking at the Nigerian – Indian Business Forum in Abuja, Kyari said that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had created an enabling environment for investors in the oil and gas sector of the economy. Kyari, who was represented by the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Umar Ajiya, noted that Nigeria’s natural gas reserves represented a tremendous opportunity to achieve energy sufficiency.

 

He added that the company’s focus was on gas development, with the objective to energise Africa, including India. Speaking earlier, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria H.E. Shri Balasubramanian, said that Nigeria was poised to play a critical role in global affairs due to the current unfolding global realities, its immense natural resources as well as its policies.

He said that Nigeria has become India’s largest trading partner in Africa, adding that this was made possible by the goodwill of the people.

 

According to him, be it in trading or manufacturing, Indian companies have always found Nigeria a land of immense opportunities and that is the reason a sizable number of Indians have made the country their second home. The High Commissioner added that it was time to identify new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

 

In the meantime, NAPET Telecommunications Services, an ICT subsidiary company of NNPC Limited, was granted a telecommunication licence by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). By this feat, the company can now operate as a fully registered telecommunications company in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NAICOM tasks AIO on African market development

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Suffice to state that insurance operators and regulators across the continent have agreed that the African insurance market is in dare need of serious collaboration and synergy as they look inward to make an impact.   The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has called on the leadership of African Insurance Organistion (AIO) to work towards strengthening […]
Business

IFC commits $200m in 3 Nigerian banks for private sector development

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has committed $200 million into three Nigerian banks out of $5.6 billion meant for sub-Saharan Africa and Middle East. The corporation in a statement during the week said it committed $5.6 billion to private sector development in the Middle East and sub- Saharan Africa in fiscal year […]
Business

NACCIMA to FG: PMS import threatens PIA

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The National Council of Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has admitted that the on-going crisis occasioned by the importation of off-spec premium motor spirit (PMS) has shown that the country’s oil and gas sector is still plagued by various problems, which are making the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica