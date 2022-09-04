Kyari shops for investments in Nigeria’s energy sector

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mallam Mele Kyari has urged investors to take advantage of the enormous business potentials in the Nigerian energy sector to invest in the country.

Speaking at the Nigerian – Indian Business Forum in Abuja, Kyari said that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had created an enabling environment for investors in the oil and gas sector of the economy. Kyari, who was represented by the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Umar Ajiya, noted that Nigeria’s natural gas reserves represented a tremendous opportunity to achieve energy sufficiency.

He added that the company’s focus was on gas development, with the objective to energise Africa, including India. Speaking earlier, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria H.E. Shri Balasubramanian, said that Nigeria was poised to play a critical role in global affairs due to the current unfolding global realities, its immense natural resources as well as its policies.

He said that Nigeria has become India’s largest trading partner in Africa, adding that this was made possible by the goodwill of the people.

According to him, be it in trading or manufacturing, Indian companies have always found Nigeria a land of immense opportunities and that is the reason a sizable number of Indians have made the country their second home. The High Commissioner added that it was time to identify new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

In the meantime, NAPET Telecommunications Services, an ICT subsidiary company of NNPC Limited, was granted a telecommunication licence by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). By this feat, the company can now operate as a fully registered telecommunications company in the country.

