Nigeria needs to massively harness the potential in oil and gas industry in order to achieve growth across various sectors of the economy, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Kele Kyari, has said.

He said the development became necessary in order to record meaningful developments in the economy, especially in the financial industry, which requires a lot of investments for growth. Speaking during Energy Sustainability Conference (ESC) in Lagos, Kyari urged operators in the sector to leverage available potential in the sector for the growth of the economy.

He observed that oil was central to the growth, which Nigeria has achieved in the past. The Energy Institute of Nigeria (EIN) organised the conference, which had as theme: “Accelerating Sustainable Energy Solution through Policy Implementation: Prospects and Limitations.”

Represented by Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPISMS), Bala Wunti, Kyari said that oil remained the driver of Nigerian economy as it generates between 65 and 70 per cent of the revenue, which the Federal Government is using to finance both capital and non-capital projects.

Still on growth, he advocated a more vibrant energy sector, adding that the development would assist in stimulating growth in the financial sector of the economy According to him, oil alone brings about 85 per cent to 90 per cent of the foreign exchange into the country, adding that it will be unwise for Nigeria to abandon its main source of revenue for cleaner and sustainable energy.

He said a balance must be struck between energy and financial sectors as against a situation whereby one sector would be abandon for the other. “Is Nigeria ready to abandon sustainable and cleaner energy for other ones?

I think the solution is not to abandon cleaner energy and sustainable energy, but to monetise them and use the money to invest in other sectors of the economy so that we can have a credible replacement, without compromising our financials.

“The balance between financial security and energy security is a very critical national issue. I don’ t think there is any country in the world that would allow itself to be pushed to a level, where by, it would create insecurity, because it has critical revenue in place,” he explained.

The country, he said, boasts of 200 milion population, advising policy makers to come out with ideas and strategies, which would cater for their needs. It would be recalled that the Federal Government had, for years, been advocating a secured and vibrant economy in Nigeria

