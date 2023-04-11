News Sports World News

Kylian Mbappe Named Best Player In The World

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie

Bayern Munich and France defender, Dayot Upamecano has named Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) forward and his teammate in the National team, Kylian Mbappe as the world’s best footballer.

This is despite the Bayern Munich player keeping Mbappe at bay during the German side’s 3-0 aggregate win over PSG in the Champions League last 16.

Upamecano, who plays for France’s national team disclosed this in a press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s much easier to have him on your team. You have to always be well balanced, ready to move in any direction; to be vigilant, watching his positioning on the pitch and also his body language.

“He is the best player in the world – he is extraordinary,” Upamecano said.

Bayern Munich had a smooth ride over PSG in the round of sixteen of Europe’s elite competition despite the Parisians lining up the likes of Neymar Junior, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, and others.

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano will be well prepared to face Erling Haaland having already beaten ‘extraordinary’ Kylian Mbappe.

Boma Achenimie

