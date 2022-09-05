Sports

Kyrgios ends Medvedev's reign at US Open

Nick Kyrgios ended Daniil Medvedev’s defence of the US Open title as he earned a thrilling four-set win on an entertaining night in New York.

The 27-year-old Australian demonstrated all of his shot-making – and propensity for creating drama – in a 7-6 (13-11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 win in the last 16, entertained a near-capacity 24,000 crowd on a sticky night in Arthur Ashe Stadium, reports the BBC.

“It was a really high-level match,” said Medvedev, who compared Kyrgios’ level to that of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

“If he plays like this until the end of the tournament, he has all the chances to win it. But he’s going to get tough opponents, so it’s not sure.”

Kyrgios took first blood for a 4-2 lead in the first set, whipping up the fans before he converted the break point, with Medvedev mimicking his opponent’s actions as he instantly hit back.

A tense tie-break, packed with quality and drama, saw Kyrgios save three set points and twice clatter his racquet against the court before converting the fourth opportunity of his own to take the lead.

“I feel like if he’d got that first set, it was going to be pretty much an impossible task for me to come back and win,” said Kyrgios.

Kyrgios popped off for a bathroom break after the 64-minute opener as a shirtless Medvedev complained to the umpire about the noise from the Australian’s box while he was serving.

A different Kyrgios emerged – and not the one which the crowd, whose support was tipped in his favour, wanted to see.

With his first-serve percentage plummeting, Kyrgios played with nonchalance bordering on disinterest as he fell 5-1 behind.

One of the breaks was retrieved when he hit a brilliant crosscourt winner for 5-2 and he threatened to wipe out the other before Medvedev recovered to serve out the set.

The Kyrgios Show resumed in the third set.

After holding for 1-0, he slipped at 30-15 in the next game and looked injured as he laid out on the court, prompting Medvedev to come round the net to check if he was OK.

The pair tapped hands as Kyrgios reassured him he was fine and when play continued there was another extraordinary moment in the next point.

Kyrgios forced Medvedev into a volley which was looping out on the Russian’s side of the net and Kyrgios decided to come around the post to hammer it into the court.

That was a foul shot and he lost the point as a result, meaning he did not get the break-point opportunity and Medvedev went on to hold.

Who else is through to the men’s quarter-finals?

Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini secured his place in the quarter-finals for a second successive year with a five-set win over unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Berrettini, who reach the semi-finals in 2019 and knocked out Andy Murray in the previous round, overcame the Spaniard 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 4-6 6-2.

Davidovich Fokina suffered a knee injury when trailing 4-2 in the fifth set and could not fight back.

Berrettini will face Norway’s Casper Ruud who beat France’s Corentin Moutet.

Matteo Berrettini reached his fifth consecutive quarter-final in Grand Slams in which he has participated

Fifth seed Ruud ended the lucky loser’s fairytale run to a maiden Grand Slam fourth round, winning 6-1 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-2.

Moutet, the world number 112, was the first men’s lucky loser to play in the last 16 at a Grand Slam since Stephane Robert at the 2014 Australian Open.

French Open finalist Ruud, ranked seventh in the world, is one of four players in contention to be world number one at the end of the tournament.

 

