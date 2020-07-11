Travel & Tourism

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort debuts with Ile Rimi on Lagoon

In line with its innovative nature and introduction of unique facilities and packages geared at improving on guest experience, the management of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, in Lagos State, has taken its facilities upgrade to a notch higher, with the introduction of Ile Rimi on Lagoon.

The African themed resort, which is noted for its uniqueness and a blend of African’s cultural heritage and contemporary motifs appeal, is an enchanting resort where the ‘marriage of man and nature’ is promoted through its naturally appealing and sophisticated ambience.

The management has continued to make good use of the natural platitudes of the resort that has rich and vast presence of beachfront, a slice of the Atlantic Ocean and the Lagoon. This time it has taken its creative fecundity a new level by building a full service chalet on the Lagoon, which is known as Ile Rimi on Lagoon.

This latest addition to the rich offerings of the resort is a three bedroom apartment, with unique features which include: Two fully furnished and fitted sitting areas with one overlooking the lagoon and another overlooking the mangrove forest.

The three bedrooms are quite spacious and in the tradition of the resort, are all tastefully furnished and fitted with enchanting amenities for the leisure and comfort of guests.
It also has a dining area that is overlooking the lagoon, thereby affording a good view of the outdoor for guests while dining.

