Travel & Tourism

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort delights with palm wine factory

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Nigeria’s multiple – awards winning African themed resort located in Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos, has continued to blaze the trail and drive traffic to its leisure enclave with its amazing creative offerings. It latest creation is in the winery offering category, as it has created a palm wine factory for brewing local palm wine as its looks to boost the experience of the resort’s guests by treating visitors to a blend of African offerings in every aspect. This newest addition will certainly boost the experience of visitors when it comes to spicing the local flavours of their palates.

The wine factory is located right within the precinct of the resort, which is known as home for peaceful co-habitation of man and nature. Occupying a sprawling natural enclave that is a mix of beach front overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and flanked by the lagoon, as well as fresh water, swampy and tropical forest, the wine factory is located within the forest area of the resort. According to the resort management, the creation of the wine factory is in keeping with the brand proposal of the resort, which is exposing visitors to the best of African hospitality infused with sophistication and delivered by cultured professionals in a unique and appealing manner.

It further explained that; ‘‘the process of getting natural palm wine is easy and fun; from the cuttinof the palm tree to connecting a straw from the tree to the container, this process is extra ordinary as it involves no chemical addictive.’’ What is even more interesting about the factory is the fact that a live station has been created where visitors can watch the processing of the palm wine juice from the beginning to the end.

To this end, it added that; ‘‘guests visiting the resort can go on a free tour of the factory.’’ This is even as it noted that; ‘‘this natural drink helps in the following way: It promotes lactation for nursing mothers; Treatment of stomach problems; Treatment of skin rashes; Maintaining healthy the skin and hair; and Treatment of the eye.’’ Aside the treating guests to the best of local offerings, the wine factory will boost the economy activities of the host community and environs as it now offers opportunity for some of the locals to be gainfully employed while others will have the farm produce patronised on a regular basis.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Bayelsa Tourism Commissioner pledges renovation of Ox- Bow Lake Pavilion

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Iti Orugbani, has assured the people of the renovation and refitting of the dilapidated Ox- Bow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa, the state capital, disclosing that work on the tourist facility is to commence soon. Orugbani made this known at a recent interaction with members of the Federated Correspondents’ […]
Travel & Tourism

Gov Bello to build holiday village in Lokoja

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

In a bid to develop and promote its tourism, Kogi State government is set to build a holiday village in Lokoja, the first ever of such gigantic project in Africa. This is coming from the nine man committee set up by the state governor, Yahaya Bello, which recently disclosed eight points agenda on how to […]
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines names Solomon Mekonnen as new cargo manager for Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa and global leading airline, has named Solomon Mekonnen as the new cargo manager for its Nigeria operations. He will be based in Lagos from where he is expected to take charge of the daily cargo operations of the airline. His appointment, according to the airline, is to enhance its cargo capacity. Mekonnen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica