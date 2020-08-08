La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort entices with floating bed

At Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, there is no letting off the steam on the creative ferment of the resort as it continues to refresh its offerings and guest experiences at every point. Amazing innovative offerings is what quests to the African themed Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos – based resort are treated to this time around with Simi Rimi, a floating bed on the lagoon, which is design to complement other facilities that offer guests unique experience especially on the water.

Just like the floating jetty and Ile Rimi (Three bedrooms apartment on lagoon) that were recently introduced to the array of the resort’s facilities, the floating bed is made of local materials and waste products, a promotion of ‘waste to wealth’ ethos of the resort. Simi Rim floats freely on the lagoon water, offering guest the opportunity to explore natural bliss while savouring the rich bouquet of the resort especially dedicated water related activities.

In terms of its make, Simi Rimi is a beauty to behold, with rich aesthetic ambience and it well laid out setting. The bed is beautifully laid and fitted to taste just as you have it indoors. The privacy of the guest is fully guaranteed as it has coverings that completely shield it from preening eyes.

But for a airy and breezy floating on the lagoon, these coverings are let down in order for the guest to interact freely with the environment. Besides, you could have a nap on the floating bed, read, hold private section and dine as well as carry out other activities that are water related unhindered and also have a give view of the resort and watch others as they engage in their world while you float lazily on the water.

It is also a fully serviced floating bed with all the need amenities and supplies provided with a butler at your call and a talking drum to attract the attention of the butler when the need arises. Your security is also guaranteed at every point as within sight is a boat with a life guard watching over you.

