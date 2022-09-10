La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort renews offerings with Amosan chalet

Again, the management of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, has shown that there is no end to its creative prowess as it has continued to refresh it offerings, adding value to the experience of guests through its blend of traditional and trendy sophisticated facilities and services.

The latest and most suffusing creation of the resort is a new brand Amosan Chalet, which is built utilising the natural earthmud, without using modern block work. This device, which is recourse to the traditional mud house (Amosan in local Yoruba parlance) in African setting, was first experimented with some years ago at the resort. Since the introduction of the mud chalets, which was widely accepted by guests of the multiple – awards winning African themed resort located in Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki end of Lagos, about three sets of Amosan chalets of different sizes, featuring different amenities have been constructed to complement the regular facilities of the resort. This new version of Amosan chalet is awe-inspiring, enchanting and more expansive in scope and content, with effervescent pomp than the others.

It is a four-bedroom bungalow, all ensuite, featuring a blend of fascinating local and modern amenities all exuding opulent and sophistication, befitting of royalty. Some of the inviting amenities include an Olympic size indoor swimming pool, with a pool lounge/bar and two large living areas; one housing the indoor swimming pool; dining areas; visitor’s toilet and shower, kitchenette, as well as private gym.

The maximum occupancy for the chalet is eight adults while its occupants are treated to a number of unique and personalised services such a private butler and security, welcome barbecue, private breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet , fruits basket, two bottles of wine, water and soft drinks as well as massage (for two adults). Also, occupants are entitled to a bouquet of leisure offerings of the resort, which include all water related activities such as boat cruise, kayaking, sport fishing, beach volleyball and basket ball, horse riding, tour and musical entertainment. According to the management of the resort; ‘‘this chalet built from mud was created to show that Africa’s local materials can be transformed and used to create the kind of luxury we want.’’

