Travel & Tourism

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort to unfold Corporate Beach Olympics on October 1

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Sport tourism in Nigeria is to receive a boost as La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort introduces a new sport package into its ecosystem known as Corporate Beach Olympics. The African themed and awarding winning resort, which is located in Ikegun Village on the outskirts of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos and founded by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, is noted for its bespoke tourism offerings, which are colourful blend of traditional Africa elements and elegant modern fusion.

Speaking on this new offering, the Group General Manager of the resort, Abidemi Adeboye, said it is part of the commitment of the resort management to continue to refresh its offerings and deepen the experience of patrons and visitors of the resort, who looks forward to harvesting fresh offerings on visit. This new package, Adeboye said is conceived in partnership with Mastersports International Limited, which is noted for its expertise and experience in organising event of this huge magnitude. According to him, the sport leisure event, which is planned as one – month long fun filled and exciting event, spanning October 1 and 31, is targeted at bringing corporate executives from the different sectors of the economy both in private and public enterprises, together to compete in 14 uniquely curated beach sports. Adeboye further disclosed that the objectives of this new venture, among oth-ers are; create platforms for bonding, team work, networking and interactions, play and relaxation as well as learn new skills and ethos and deepen experiences both on land and water.

Ahead of the main event, Adeboye revealed that some corporate executives will be formally invited based on their standings and personal recognisation to a special two days event that would serve as introduction to the October launch. Some of the sport events for the one – month long offerings include beach soccer, volleyball, badminton, kayaking, table tennis, ocean swimming, polo, thug of war, snooker/billiards, fishing, catapulting, karaoke and tennis. Corporate organisations are expected to signal their interest to participate to enroll for the event through La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort various channels and partner agencies as well as the official website for the event, clearly indicating the sporting activities of choice. They will also have sponsorship opportunities that present them with a platform to exhibit their goods and services during the one – month long outing.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

NTDC donates toilets, borehole, solar poles to Butura community in Plateau State

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has brought succour to the Butura community of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau of State through the construction and donation of toilets facilities, borehole and installation of solar poles. The Director General of NTDC, Folorunsho Coker, while commissioning the facilities during the recently held Nahwai Festival; a yearly […]
Travel & Tourism

VIP airport concierge and protocol services at your beck

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

With the number of ongoing changes and updates to airport processes, using an expert to guide your clients through their airport journey can become critical. OneAfrica Concierge (and DiamondAir International) is playing a pivotal role in ensuring travellers’ safety and convenience at over 500 airports around the globe.   ‘‘Against the backdrop of COVID-19, we […]
Travel & Tourism

Fulfilling weekend treat at Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

It was a lovely weekend spent with my wife holed up most time in the cosy and elegantly fitted King Room of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja. Coming on the heels of so many weeks of putting off the planned weekend treat, made it a joyous and memorable one. The memory of having to spend the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica