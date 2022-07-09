La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort to unfold Corporate Beach Olympics on October 1

Sport tourism in Nigeria is to receive a boost as La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort introduces a new sport package into its ecosystem known as Corporate Beach Olympics. The African themed and awarding winning resort, which is located in Ikegun Village on the outskirts of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos and founded by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, is noted for its bespoke tourism offerings, which are colourful blend of traditional Africa elements and elegant modern fusion.

Speaking on this new offering, the Group General Manager of the resort, Abidemi Adeboye, said it is part of the commitment of the resort management to continue to refresh its offerings and deepen the experience of patrons and visitors of the resort, who looks forward to harvesting fresh offerings on visit. This new package, Adeboye said is conceived in partnership with Mastersports International Limited, which is noted for its expertise and experience in organising event of this huge magnitude. According to him, the sport leisure event, which is planned as one – month long fun filled and exciting event, spanning October 1 and 31, is targeted at bringing corporate executives from the different sectors of the economy both in private and public enterprises, together to compete in 14 uniquely curated beach sports. Adeboye further disclosed that the objectives of this new venture, among oth-ers are; create platforms for bonding, team work, networking and interactions, play and relaxation as well as learn new skills and ethos and deepen experiences both on land and water.

Ahead of the main event, Adeboye revealed that some corporate executives will be formally invited based on their standings and personal recognisation to a special two days event that would serve as introduction to the October launch. Some of the sport events for the one – month long offerings include beach soccer, volleyball, badminton, kayaking, table tennis, ocean swimming, polo, thug of war, snooker/billiards, fishing, catapulting, karaoke and tennis. Corporate organisations are expected to signal their interest to participate to enroll for the event through La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort various channels and partner agencies as well as the official website for the event, clearly indicating the sporting activities of choice. They will also have sponsorship opportunities that present them with a platform to exhibit their goods and services during the one – month long outing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...