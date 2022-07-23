Travel & Tourism

La Campgne, Eko Hotel, Ibom ICON, others win Hotel Managers Award 2022

Top hotel brands and managers have emerged winners of the maiden edition of Hotel Managers Awards 2022 under the auspices of Hotel Managers Conference held recently in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital. According to the Chief Executive Officer and Convener of the Hotel Managers Conference, Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday; ‘‘the awards was specifically targeted to recognise, celebrate and promote outstanding hotels which in their quest for excellence and satisfaction of clients’ needs have gone the extra mile to set lofty standards for themselves and have impressed and continue to satisfy customers.’’

Some of the winners of the awards in different categories include: Golden Tulip Hotel Port Harcourt (Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Nigeria); Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos (Most Popular Hotel Nigeria); Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja (Most Luxurious Hotel Destination in Nigeria); Ogeyi Place Hotel (Best Digital Hotel in Nigeria); and Continent Hotel Akure (Best Customers friendly Hotel in Nigeria). Others are: Echelon Heights Hotel and Suites (Best Luxury Lifestyle Hotel); De Edge Hotel Port Harcourt (Best Business Hotel); Ibom ICON (Best Hol-iday Hotel in Nigeria); Premier Hotel Ibadan, Oyo State (Longest Serving/ Sustainable Hotel in Nigeria); Best Western Plus Elomaz Hotel Asaba (Best NGO Patronised Hotel in Nigeria); and La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun, Lagos State. This year’s Hotel Managers Conference, which is the fourth edition, had theme: Profitability and Growth, with selected hoteliers and experts in hospitality business delivering papers and training sessions while it was attended by a number of hotel managers, investors and hoteliers from across the country.

 

Our Reporters

