La Casera MD, Okereke, bags National Productivity Award

Chinedum Okereke, the Managing Director of The La Casera Company (TLCC), has been honoured with the National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) for his three-decade illustrious service to the food and beverage industry.

He was honoured at a ceremony chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday. The award was classified under the employers of labour category.

At the event at the Banquet Hall in the State House Asokoro Abuja, Buhari admonished all awardees to see their recognition as a call for more hard work and commitment to the development of human resources that are needed to maintain socio-economic growth and development in Nigeria urging them to make productivity their watchword, saying ‘‘this award should spur you to greater heights.’’

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award is an award of honour and dignity instituted by the government to recognize hard work and excellence.

The recognition of the awardees was completed after a rigorous process of assessment of individuals and institutions that were nominated.

