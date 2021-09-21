Sports

La Liga: Araujo rescues point for woeful Barca against Granada

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ronald Koeman “won’t answer any more questions about the future” after Ronald Araujo’s injury-time header rescued a point for his poor Barcelona side against Granada.

It did little to paper over the cracks of another poor home display as the pressure continues to build on Koeman.

Centre-back Araujo – playing as a makeshift striker – found the net right at the end of a half Barca dominated.

Granada had led from the second minute through Domingos Duarte’s header.

But having been humbled by Bayern in the Champions League last week, it will do little to lift spirits, as questions continue to be asked about Koeman’s future as Barcelona boss.

And Granada will be disappointed not to have picked up a first win of the season – and second victory in two seasons at the Nou Camp – after dealing so well for so long with the home side’s aerial bombardment.

The final whistle was met with whistles by the home crowd, who were disappointed with the result and unimpressed by the hosts’ direct style of play.

“We changed our style a little bit,” Koeman said. “If you see the list of players, what do you do? Play tiki-taka? Tiki-taka when there are no spaces?

“We did what we had to do. We tried to win another way. We don’t have players one-on-one or with speed. We’re talking… I’m not going to say more because it seems I have to argue about everything.”

In total, Barca sent over a remarkable 45 open-play crosses in the game in search of an equaliser, with only a Sergi Roberto poked shot and Araujo header superbly saved by Luis Maximiano to show for their first-half efforts.

It was only in the second period, with towering defenders Gerard Pique and Araujo pushed up top alongside substitute striker Luuk de Jong that the visiting backline was properly and consistently tested.

It looked like De Jong had spurned the golden chance, somehow heading over from inside the six-yard box, but Araujo showed him the way with a composed and well-taken effort.

Barca remain unbeaten in La Liga, with this result taking them up to seventh with eight points from four games.

They now face two games before the week is out – at Cadiz and then at home to Levante – before a big Champions League trip to Benfica a week on Wednesday.

Granada are winless and sit 17th on three points.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Sapetro Futures Tennis: Dare pledges support for Yakubu, Ogunsakin, Mubarak

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, wowed by the performance of the juniors at the maiden Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship, has promised to put the Yakubu sisters, Oiza and Ohunene, and Marylove Edwards on the Ministry’s sponsorship list and also reach out to the governors of Oyo and Ekiti States to send the two most outstanding […]
Sports

Buhari allocates houses to Tunisia’94 S’Eagles

Posted on Author Reporter

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja   President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations 27 years ago in Tunis, Tunisia. This according to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, was to make real a promise by the Federal Government to the […]
Sports

Why I want Ighalo back in Eagles –Rohr

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has revealed why Odion Ighalo could make a potential return to the Nigerian national team despite the array of attacking talents in the squad. Speaking in an interview with journalists, The former Burkina Faso manager revealed the players could benefit from the experience of Ighalo. When asked why he wants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica