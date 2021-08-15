Sports

La Liga: Barca edge Sociedad in first post-Messi game

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on La Liga: Barca edge Sociedad in first post-Messi game

 

Barcelona began life without Lionel Messi with a win over Real Sociedad in their La Liga opener.

Gerard Pique opened the scoring for Barca with a powerful header from Memphis Depay’s free-kick.

Martin Braithwaite scored either side of half-time to become the first Danish player to score a La Liga brace, reports the BBC.

Real Sociedad pulled it back to 3-2 through Julen Lobete and Mikel Oyarzabal but Sergi Roberto added a fourth for Barcelona in injury time.

It was fitting that the first goal of the season was scored by Pique after the defender agreed to reduce his wages earlier in the week so Barca could register three new signings in time for the new season.

Many of the 22,000 Barcelona fans wore Messi shirts to the Nou Camp and chanted for their record goalscorer in the 10th minute after he joined PSG on a two-year deal earlier in the week.

New signing Sergio Aguero, who has been ruled out for 10 weeks with a calf injury, watched from the sidelines.

Elsewhere in La Liga, defending champions Atletico Madrid started the season with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, while their city rivals Real Madrid beat Alaves 4-1 in their season opener on Saturday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Klopp name EPL manager of the season

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League manager of the season. The 53-year-old German led the Reds to their first top-flight title for 30 years.   They amassed 99 points, winning 32 of their 38 league games, to finish 18 points clear of Manchester City. Klopp beat Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Leicester’s […]
Sports

Messi helps out young blind Arsenal fan with pair of N2m OrCam glasses

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has come to the aid of a young blind Arsenal fan after sending the child a life-changing pair of glasses produced by OrCam Technologies. The Barcelona star has linked up with the Israel-based company to launch a partnership with them to increase awareness of the challenges faced by the blind and the […]
Sports

Hamilton equals Schumacher’s record with 91st wi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lewis Hamilton equalled the all-time record for career Formula 1 victories by winning the Eifel Grand Prix.   The Mercedes driver’s win was the 91st of his career and he will surely break Michael Schumacher’s record soon. Hamilton extended his championship lead over team-mate Valtteri Bottas to 69pointsaftertheFinnretired. Behind Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in second, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica