Sports

La Liga: Barca puts woes behind, hammer Villarreal 4-0

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lionel Messi scored a penalty as Ronald Koeman’s era as Barcelona boss began with a comfortable La Liga win over Villarreal.
Ansu Fati was the game’s outstanding player and scored Barca’s first two goals, with a first-time finish from a Jordi Alba ball and then a low drive from Philippe Coutinho’s pass.
He won the penalty which Messi scored.
Barca had the game wrapped up by half-time as Pau Torres turned Lionel Messi’s cross into his own net, reports the BBC.
Unai Emery’s Villarreal offered little opposition, with their only shot on target coming in the final minute.
Messi is the sixth player to score a goal in 17 different La Liga seasons, joining Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, who joined that club on Saturday.
It was Messi’s first game since trying to leave his only club in the summer.
Messi, 33, submitted a transfer request – claiming he was allowed to leave for free because of a clause in his contract – but Barca said he could not leave for less than 700m euros.
He reluctantly announced he would stay because nobody would pay that and he did not want to take the club to court.
He started in the centre but played on the right and left in a flexible front line.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Gusau fired as Zamfara Athletics Association Chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…set to lose AFN seat   Zamfara State Directorate of Sports Development has announced the removal of Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau as chairman of the State Athletics Association.   In a letter addressed to the Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) dated August 17,2020 and signed by Isikaya Magaji Shameel, the Zamfara […]
Sports

Alampasu targets Eagles’ return

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former junior international, Dele Alampasu, has set his sights on returning to Super Eagles as he continue to boast of a regular action with his new club, FK Ventspils.   According to a report on AOIFootball. com, the former U-17 World Cup winner, who has been out of the national team believes his time in […]
Sports

EPL: Solskjaer must stick to his principles, says Jaap Stam

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be applauded for sticking to his principles and shaking off early criticism, says Jaap Stam. United are set to make their long-awaited return to top-flight action when they travel to Tottenham on Friday Night looking to build on their strong form before the season froze, reports Sky Sports. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: