La Liga: Barca thrash leaders Madrid in famous Clasico win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice on his El Clasico debut as Barcelona stunned La Liga leaders Real Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu.

Aubameyang headed the visitors in front in the 29th minute and scored their final goal early in the second half, reports the BBC.

Ronald Araujo doubled Barca’s advantage before the break, with Ferran Torres adding a third on the counter-attack after 47 minutes.

Real Madrid were seeking a sixth straight win in this fixture, but looked uninspired and created little as their lead over Sevilla at the top remained at nine points.

Xavi’s Barcelona stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games and rose up to third in the table, 12 points behind Real with a game in hand.

RESULT

Real Madrid 0 – 4 Barcelona

 

Reporter

