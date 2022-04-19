Sports

La Liga: Barca’s shock loss to Cadiz puts Real on verge of title

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Barcelona’s place in La Liga’s top four looks much less secure after they suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to relegation-battling Cadiz on Monday.

Lucas Perez’s close-range finish early in the second half condemned Barca to a second consecutive defeat, on the back of their shock exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Barcelona stayed second but are level on points with both Sevilla in third and Atletico Madrid in fourth while Real Betis in fifth are only three points behind. Xavi Hernandez’s team do have a game in hand over the trio below them.

But the loss means Barca have won only one of their last four matches, that victory coming via an injury-time winner against 19th-placed Levante.

Any hopes they had of making leaders Real Madrid feel uncomfortable are surely over, with Madrid 15 points clear at the top, having played a game more.

“We must be self-critical,” said Xavi. “We have to say things to each others’ faces. This is Barca and we have to be better. At home we have to show more hunger, more faith, more character. This was a final and we have not played it like that.”

Cadiz climb out of the relegation zone to 16th, two points clear of the bottom three.

The defeat by Frankfurt on Thursday was a particularly bitter pill to swallow, given the Catalans effectively ceded their home advantage by allowing more than 20,000 away fans into Camp Nou.

Xavi said on Saturday Barca had felt “robbed in their own home” and one of the club’s prominent fan groups boycotted the Cadiz game in protest, with the section behind the goal at one end empty.

“We need everyone,” said Xavi. “Barca has to be more united than ever now.”

Controversy surrounded Gerard Pique on Monday too, after a report by El Confidencial said the defender’s company, Kosmos, are to receive 24 million euros for their part in moving the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Pique was not involved against Cadiz as he had a hamstring injury.

As well as issues around the Frankfurt fans and Pique, Xavi finds himself confronting the team’s first real dip since he was appointed in November.

Barcelona can ill-afford to miss out on Champions League qualification, with the club’s debts at the start of the season amounting to more than a billion euros.

Cadiz should have been in front at half-time but Perez shot wide after being given a simple finish by Ruben Sobrino.

Ousmane Dembele had Barcelona’s best chance but the Frenchman was unable to finish off a driving run, his shot straight at Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma.

Cadiz continued to create the better chances and two minutes into the second half, they took the lead. Jordi Alba lost the ball in midfield and Alex’s cross found Sobrino, whose header was parried by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, only for Perez to follow in.

Alex should have put Barca out of sight but fired wide from Ivan Alejo’s pull-back before Barcelona’s Luuk de Jong, on as a substitute, headed straight at Ledesma.

Sergio Busquets tested Ledesma with a late strike from distance before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang volleyed straight at the goalkeeper late on, Gavi unable to reach the rebound.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: NBBF boss thankful to D’Tigers for representing Nigeria ‘very well’

Posted on Author Reporter

…as sports minister showers encomiums on team Musa Kidda, the caretaker President of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), has expressed his gratitude to the men’s national basketball team for representing Nigeria “very well” at the on-going Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. D’Tigers, on Saturday, lost 80-71 to Italy to crash out of the men’s basketball event […]
Sports

NFF assures of greater investment in women’s football

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation says it will consciously invest even more in the women’s game as the three women national teams continue to churn out impressive results internationally. General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi yesterday applauded the efforts of the Super Falcons in the second of their two-match tour of Canada, in which they were held […]
Sports

Ghana face Comoros in decisive game

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON

The Black Stars of Ghana yesterday arrived the city of Garoua ahead of their crucial final group game against Comoros tomorrow. Ghana currently with one point in two games after a loss and draw against Morocco and Gabon while Comoros is without a point so far in the competition. Ngowet Allevinah scored a late equaliser […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica