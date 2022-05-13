Sports

La Liga: Benzema equals Raul’s record

Karim Benzema drew level with Real Madrid great Raul as the Spanish giants’ second-highest goalscorer by netting his 323rd goal for the club in a 6-0 thrashing of Levante on Thursday.

The France striker headed in Real’s second goal against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains well clear at the top of Madrid’s all-time goalscoring charts with 451.

Benzema has now scored 44 times in as many appearances this season as Carlo Ancelotti’s side have wrapped up the La Liga title and reached the Champions League final, where they will play Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Ferland Mendy opened the scoring for Madrid before Benzema’s effort. Levante had no answer as Rodrygo bagged another and Vinícius Junior a hat-trick in a thrashing that consigned the beaten club to relegation.

Other results saw Real Sociedad seal European competition next season with a 3-0 victory over Cadiz and Villarreal hammer Rayo Vallecano 5-1.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

