Sports

La Liga: Clinical Real take spoils in Madrid derby to continue perfect start

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

..as Atletico fans filmed chanting racist abuse at Real’s Vinicius

A clinical Real Madrid extended their perfect start to the LaLiga season when they beat city rivals Atletico 2-1 at the Metropolitano on Sunday.

Despite being second best for large periods of the first half, Carlo Ancelotti’s side were ruthless in front of goal as strikes from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde put them in a commanding position. Mario Hermoso pulled a goal back for the hosts late on but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Diego Simeone’s side started brightly and went close through defender Felipe and Yannick Carrasco but found themselves behind when Rodrygo emphatically finished the visitors’ first attempt on target on 18 minutes.

They doubled their lead with their next effort on goal when Valverde fired in from close range after Vinicius’s shot had rebounded off the post.

Atletico set up a grandstand finish through substitute Hermoso’s header seven minutes from time, before the defender was sent off for a second bookable offence in injury time and Real held on to take the points.

Victory means Real return to the top of the LaLiga table on 18 points from six games, two ahead of Barcelona in second. Atleti are seventh, eight points behind their neighbours.

And in a related development, Atletico fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. outside their Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the Madrid derby on Sunday.

Hundreds of Atletico supporters could be heard singing “Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are monkey” in a video published on social media by radio station Cope in the build up to the game that Real went on to win 2-1.

Atletico Madrid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish Football Agents Association, was criticised last week for saying Vinicius needed to stop “monkeying around” when celebrating goals, with a number of Brazilian footballers, including Neymar and Dani Alves, denouncing the comments as racist.

Bravo said that the comment was not intended to be interpreted as racist, and instead was just a common turn of phrase used in Spanish.

Vinicius and Real, however, both released statements condemning the racist abuse the player has suffered during in his career.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

At the NFF, ‘wahala no dey finish’

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Nigerians on Wednesday woke up to learn about the unfortunate incident involving the country’s U-20 women’s national team players and officials on their way back from Costa Rica, venue of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. The team crashed out in the quarterfinals but the players showed promise such that a few of them could […]
Sports

Is it really over for: Tyson Fury?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

WITH one mighty right uppercut, World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Tyson Fury sent challenger Dillian Whyte crashing all the way down to the pits of Tartarus. As the crowd of over 90,000 at the Wembley Stadium erupted in unison to celebrate Fury’s spectacular sixth round knockout victory, the WBC champ also announced that the […]
Sports

Ten Hag hails ‘magnificent’ Eriksen, ‘warrior’ Martinez

Posted on Author Reporter

  A “magnificent” Christian Eriksen and “warrior” Lisandro Martinez will bring creative flair and fighting spirit to Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag said Tuesday as his new-look squad starts taking shape. The pair join Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia as the Dutchman’s three key signings so far as he looks to inject new life into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica