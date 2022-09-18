La Liga: Clinical Real take spoils in Madrid derby to continue perfect start

..as Atletico fans filmed chanting racist abuse at Real’s Vinicius

A clinical Real Madrid extended their perfect start to the LaLiga season when they beat city rivals Atletico 2-1 at the Metropolitano on Sunday.

Despite being second best for large periods of the first half, Carlo Ancelotti’s side were ruthless in front of goal as strikes from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde put them in a commanding position. Mario Hermoso pulled a goal back for the hosts late on but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Diego Simeone’s side started brightly and went close through defender Felipe and Yannick Carrasco but found themselves behind when Rodrygo emphatically finished the visitors’ first attempt on target on 18 minutes.

They doubled their lead with their next effort on goal when Valverde fired in from close range after Vinicius’s shot had rebounded off the post.

Atletico set up a grandstand finish through substitute Hermoso’s header seven minutes from time, before the defender was sent off for a second bookable offence in injury time and Real held on to take the points.

Victory means Real return to the top of the LaLiga table on 18 points from six games, two ahead of Barcelona in second. Atleti are seventh, eight points behind their neighbours.

And in a related development, Atletico fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. outside their Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the Madrid derby on Sunday.

Hundreds of Atletico supporters could be heard singing “Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are monkey” in a video published on social media by radio station Cope in the build up to the game that Real went on to win 2-1.

Atletico Madrid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish Football Agents Association, was criticised last week for saying Vinicius needed to stop “monkeying around” when celebrating goals, with a number of Brazilian footballers, including Neymar and Dani Alves, denouncing the comments as racist.

Bravo said that the comment was not intended to be interpreted as racist, and instead was just a common turn of phrase used in Spanish.

Vinicius and Real, however, both released statements condemning the racist abuse the player has suffered during in his career.

*Courtesy: Reuters

