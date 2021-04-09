La Liga El Clasico, Premier League and Serie A matches, Live on GOtv Max

Viewers on GOtv can look forward to live football action from the 2020-21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled for 9-12 April, as SuperSport continues to provide quality sport programming for GOtv subscribers.

This weekend’s Premier League action sees Liverpool looking for revenge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, with the teams’ last meeting producing a shock 7-2 win for the Birmingham side. Another key game to watch is the relegation sixpointer between Burnley and Newcastle United, showing on Sunday at 12pm. Both matches will be airing live on SS Football (channel 31).

The La Liga weekend matches starts with a relegation sixpointer between Huesca and Elche on Friday at 8pm, live on SS La Liga (channel 32). The pick of matches for this round sees Real Madrid host Barcelona at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano for the latest edition of ‘El Clasico’, on Satuday at 10pm, live on SS La Liga (channel 32). As ever, this clash could play a key role in determining the order of finishers at the top of La Liga, in what has become a three-horse race for the title. Other matches on Saturday include a Basque derby between Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo Alaves at 3:15pm and Eibar versus Levante at 5:30pm.

