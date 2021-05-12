Sports

La Liga hots up on DStv, GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can continue to look forward to live actions from the La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled for 11-16 May 2021. The pick of matches for this round sees Atletico Madrid host Real Sociedad at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on the evening of Wednesday 12 May at 9pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and SuperSport GOtv La Liga (GOtv channel 32).

The title race continues to enthrall in Spain’s top flight and Atletico need three points from this clash to move one step closer to glory, while visitors Real are scrapping to finish in fifth place and ensure a spot in the UEFA Europa League next season.

The title race’s key matches also see defending champions Real Madrid travel to Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes to face Granada at 9pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga, while Barcelona are away to Levante at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia at 9pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga,. The Blaugrana lost 3-1 on their last visit to the venue in November 2019 and cannot afford a repeat result. Other games to watch include Sevilla hosting Valencia and looking to further underline their status as the top team outside of the title-contending ‘big three’, while the always entertaining Villarreal will have to fight for all three points .

