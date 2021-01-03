Sports

La Liga: Madrid beat Celta Vigo to go top

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Real Madrid went top of La Liga with a comfortable win against in-form Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu.
The visitors arrived in Madrid unbeaten since November 21, but were behind after six minutes when Lucas Vazquez headed home Marco Asensio’s cross.</span;>
<span;>Asensio got on the scoresheet himself in the second half when he sidefooted in from Casemiro’s pass, reports the BBC.</span;>
<span;>Celta, who lost La Liga top scorer Iago Aspas to injury early in the second half, rarely posed a threat.</span;>
<span;>Santi Mina went closest when he swept a shot wide from the edge of the area.</span;>
<span;>Victory lifted Real Madrid one point clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table, although Diego Simeone’s side have three games in hand and travel to Alaves on Sunday.</span;>

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NSF 2020: Edo faults PTF over decision to halt games

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Host of the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo State, has expressed displeasure over the decision of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to reject the new date fixed for the festival after it suffered a postponement few days to the opening day early this year due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic. The […]
Sports

Madrid beat Villarreal to win La Liga title

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid won their first La Liga title in three years with a game to spare as they edged past Villarreal at an empty Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Karim Benzema fired between the legs of Sergio Asenjo and added a controversial second from a retaken penalty. In bizarre fashion, Sergio Ramos had rolled the […]
Sports

Iwobi doing nothing at Everton, Bent blasts Eagles star

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has urged Everton to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Alex Iwobi. The Toffees signed the Nigeria international on transfer deadline day last summer for £34 million after they failed in their bid to secure the signing of the Ivory Coast star. Iwobi struggled to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica