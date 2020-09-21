Sports

La Liga: Madrid drop points at Sociedad

Real Madrid got their title defence off on a shaky note, following a 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad on Sunday night.
Zinedine Zidane’s men snatched the LaLiga crown from Barcelona last season, producing outstanding form after lockdown to overtake their rivals.
However, Los Blancos failed to reproduce such fine form against Sociedad, in their first league fixture of the new season.
Madrid are away to Real Betis in their second game on September 26.
Elsewhere, Cadiz won 2-0 away at Huesca, while Granada beat Alaves 2-1 at home.
Real Betis also claimed a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid.

