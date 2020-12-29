Sports

La Liga: Messi watches as Barca held by Eibar

Barcelona felt the absence of the injured Lionel Messi as they were held to a draw at home by struggling Eibar in La Liga on Tuesday.
Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty in the first half before Eibar stunned their hosts by taking a 57th-minute lead through striker Kike Garcia, reports the BBC.
Ousmane Dembele equalised 10 minutes later, steering in a first-time shot.
Braithwaite had a chance to win it for the hosts but bundled wide from close range.
Messi, who is recovering from an ankle problem, watched the game from the stands, having arrived back from Argentina earlier on Tuesday.
The point leaves Barcelona sixth in La Liga while Eibar are 14th, two points clear of the relegation zone.

