La Liga new football season returns live on SuperSport

DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to the imminent return of La Liga action live on SuperSport. The first round of the 2020-21 season scheduled to be played from 11-14nSeptember 2020. SuperSport, the home of football, is the only platform that provides English commentary from the La Liga league. The 2020-21 La Liga season will open with a shortened round as clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will be absent due to their participation in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League’s recent mini tournaments. Despite Barcelona not being scheduled to play until much later in the month, they are the team dominating the headlines in La Liga over the possible departure of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine forward, after nearly two decades at the club, has had enough of Barca’s mismanagement and ailing form, with the shocking 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich last month seemingly the last straw. Messi has formally requested a transfer from Barcelona and believes a clause in his contract allowing him to leave on a free transfer has been activated, though the club and La Liga both say his €700 million release clause remains the only valid way to terminate his deal, which runs until next June. Messi has failed to appear for Barcelona’s pre-season coronavirus testing and training, and he looks set to stay away from the Camp Nou until a move is completed. The favourites to sign him are Premier League giants Manchester City – which would see a reunion between Messi and Pep Guardiola – while Paris Saint-Germain are another contender.

