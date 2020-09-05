Sports

La Liga new football season returns live on SuperSport

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to the imminent return of La Liga action live on SuperSport. The first round of the 2020-21 season scheduled to be played from 11-14nSeptember 2020. SuperSport, the home of football, is the only platform that provides English commentary from the La Liga league. The 2020-21 La Liga season will open with a shortened round as clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will be absent due to their participation in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League’s recent mini tournaments. Despite Barcelona not being scheduled to play until much later in the month, they are the team dominating the headlines in La Liga over the possible departure of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine forward, after nearly two decades at the club, has had enough of Barca’s mismanagement and ailing form, with the shocking 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich last month seemingly the last straw. Messi has formally requested a transfer from Barcelona and believes a clause in his contract allowing him to leave on a free transfer has been activated, though the club and La Liga both say his €700 million release clause remains the only valid way to terminate his deal, which runs until next June. Messi has failed to appear for Barcelona’s pre-season coronavirus testing and training, and he looks set to stay away from the Camp Nou until a move is completed. The favourites to sign him are Premier League giants Manchester City – which would see a reunion between Messi and Pep Guardiola – while Paris Saint-Germain are another contender.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Spurs defender Serge Aurier’s brother shot dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  The brother of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in the early hours of Monday morning in Toulouse, France, according to reports. An individual was shot in the abdomen outside a nightclub in the French city with the suspect on the run, report French outlet Europe1. Police were called by members of the […]
Sports

Man City, United given EPL holiday, as new season kicks off Sept 12

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leeds’ first Premier League game for 16 years will see Marcelo Bielsa’s men travel to defending champions Liverpool, while Manchester City and Manchester United will miss the opening weekend to give them extra time to recover from a late end to the 2019-20 season. All sides were guaranteed by the football authorities to have […]
Sports

FA Cup: Fumbling de Gea gifts Chelsea final ticket

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea endured a Wembley nightmare as Chelsea strolled to victory and set up an FA Cup final date with Arsenal. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ditched his usual FA Cup keeper Sergio Romero to keep faith with De Gea – but the experienced Spain international produced two horrendous errors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: