La Liga President, Tebas, blasts Barca boss, Laporta, over Messi’s exit

The president of Spanish La Liga, Javier Tebas has blasted  Joan Laporta for letting mercurial Lionel Messi leave the club.  ‘He chose to continue with Super League project and let go of Messi’.

In his latest attack on the Barca president, the La Liga president tweeted: “We had dinner with Laporta on the 14th of July and the documents for the CVC agreement were reviewed.

“At the time, he agreed and was excited for Messi’s renewal. He had to pick between the CVC deal, or to continue with the Super League project and let go of Messi. He chose the latter.”

The CVC deal which Tebas is speaking about is the €2.7bn had agreed with a company. Laporta has explained that agreeing to such a deal would doom their future, as they’d receive the same money from TV rights in 40 years as they would right now – cancelling any potential increase in revenue in future.

Moreover, this would also stop Barca from breaking off to create the  Super League  in the near future. It’s because the club rejected this deal that they weren’t able to register Lionel Messi or hand him a new contract.

