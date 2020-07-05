Sports

La Liga: Ramos scores again as Madrid close in on title

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sergio Ramos scored the only goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.
Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR.
He has scored five goals in seven matches – all wins – since the restart, reports the BBC.
Defending champions Barcelona visit Villarreal at 21:00 BST looking to bring the gap back to four points.
Real Madrid’s win over Athletic Bilbao was a game of few goalscoring chances, with Thibaut Courtois making only one save.
Courtois became the first goalkeeper to keep 17 clean sheets for Real in a single La Liga season since Francisco Buyo in 1994/95.
Zinedine Zidane’s side only need to win three of their remaining four games to secure a second La Liga title since 2012.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Adebayor leaves Olimpia over corona fears

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor has had his contract at Paraguayan club Olimpia terminated by mutual consent. The 36-year-old Togolese striker had played only twice for the Asuncion club since signing in February, and had not scored in the time before the global coronavirus pandemic shut down the league. His […]
Sports

EPL: Ferguson salutes Liverpool after return to perch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kenny Dalglish received a congratulatory message from Sir Alex Ferguson after Liverpool won their first title of the Premier League era. It was Ferguson who famously declared that knocking Liverpool off their perch was his finest achievement at Manchester United. He was gracious enough to mark Liverpool’s return to the summit with well wishes to his former […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea’s second-half comeback boosts top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Newcastle damage Sheffield’s European ambitions Chelsea boosted their hopes of Champions League football next season by coming from a goal down on their return to Premier League action to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park. After dominating the majority of the first half, Frank Lampard’s side found themselves trailing at the interval when, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: