La Liga: Ramos scores again as Madrid close in on title

Sergio Ramos scored the only goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR.

He has scored five goals in seven matches – all wins – since the restart, reports the BBC.

Defending champions Barcelona visit Villarreal at 21:00 BST looking to bring the gap back to four points.

Real Madrid’s win over Athletic Bilbao was a game of few goalscoring chances, with Thibaut Courtois making only one save.

Courtois became the first goalkeeper to keep 17 clean sheets for Real in a single La Liga season since Francisco Buyo in 1994/95.

Zinedine Zidane’s side only need to win three of their remaining four games to secure a second La Liga title since 2012.

