Sports

La Liga: Real move level on points with Atletico

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Goals from Casemiro and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a win over Granada to take them level on points with leaders Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.
After a poor first half, Real took the lead when Casemiro headed in from Marco Asensio’s cross from the left.
Benzema sealed the victory in second-half injury time with a low strike from 20 yards out for his eighth La Liga goal of the season, reports the BBC.
Granada’s best chance fell to Antonio Puertas but he shot over early on.
That chance came after only 28 seconds when, after Real had kicked off, Raphael Varane lost possession and ex-Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado set up Puertas, but, unmarked, he fired wastefully over.
The one negative for Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid was a first-half injury to Rodrygo that saw the 19-year-old Brazilian winger carried off on a stretcher with a hamstring injury.
This was their sixth successive win in all competitions and their fifth in a row in La Liga to join leaders Atletico on 32 points, although Real have played two games more than their city rivals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

CAF Presidency: My time will come, says Pinnick

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has said that he pulled out of the race for the presidency of Confederation of Africa Football because it was not yet his time for the top job Pinnick on Tuesday was very spiritual as he quoted two verses in the Holy Bible to drive home […]
Sports

NBBF, Total E&P to sign 5-year sponsorship deal Sept. 15

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Basketball Federation will officially sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Total E&P Nigeria Limited on September 15, 2020 for the sponsorship of Division 1 and 2 men basketball leagues. Announcing this to the members of the board on Tuesday, the federation’s Secretary General, Afolabi- Oluwayemi Olabisi said the landmark event will hold at […]
Sports

Man Utd embarrassed by Basaksehir in Champions League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United suffered a chastening night after conceding an embarrassing opening goal as they were humbled by Champions League rookies Istanbul Basaksehir. Basaksehir, formed only in 1990, claimed their maiden Turkish Super Lig title last season and had not scored a goal or claimed a point in their opening two games in the competition, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: