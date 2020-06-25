La Liga: Real overtake Barca again after Mallorca win

Real Madrid have returned to the LaLiga summit, following a 2-0 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday night.

Vinicius Junior opened scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s men in the first half with a fine chip.

Captain Sergio Ramos made it 2-0 with a fine free-kick, to secure maximum points for Real.

The victory sees Los Blancos on 68 points after 31 fixtures just like Barcelona.

However, Real are ahead of their bitter rivals on head-to-head record.

Barca travel to Celta Vigo on Saturday, while Madrid clash with Espanyol a day later.

Like this: Like Loading...