La Liga: Real win to keep title dream alive

Real Madrid beat Granada to keep the pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

The defending champions are two points behind Atleti with two games to go, reports the BBC.

Luka Modric gave Real the lead from Miguel Gutierrez’s scooped pass and Rodrygo scored with a fine solo goal.

Veteran Jorge Molina gave Granada hope but Eden Hazard set up Alvaro Odriozola and moments later Karim Benzema scored into an empty net from 40 yards after a goalkeeping error.

Real’s two first-half goals were assisted by players born in the 2000s, Gutierrez – making his first La Liga start – and Marvin Park, who had a spell on Tranmere’s books as a child.

Atletico Madrid could win the title on Sunday if they beat Osasuna and Real fail to beat Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona, who are four points behind Atletico, host Celta Vigo.

