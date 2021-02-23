Sports

La Liga: Ronaldo scores two headers in Juve win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two headers as Juventus beat bottom side Crotone to go within eight points of leaders Inter Milan.
Ronaldo turned home an Alex Sandro cross before powering a header in from Aaron Ramsey’s ball, his 70th Serie A goal in just over two and a half years, reports the BBC.
Crotone are the 78th team in Europe’s top five leagues to concede a league goal to Ronaldo.
Weston McKennie scored Juve’s third from close range.
Ronaldo is now Serie A’s top scorer this season, with 18 – overtaking Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

