La Liga: Sevilla keeper, Bono, scores injury-time equaliser

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono scored an injury-time equaliser to rescue a La Liga point at Real Valladolid.

The 29-year-old Morocco international came up for a corner and ended up slamming home from eight yards after Jules Kounde deflected Youssef En-Nesyri’s cross into his path.

He was booked for removing his shirt in celebration, reports the BBC.

Fabian Orellana had given struggling Valladolid a first-half lead with a penalty.

Bono, who was born in Canada, becomes the first Sevilla goalkeeper to score since Andres Palop’s header against Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2006-07 Europa League.

He is the second La Liga goalkeeper to score a goal this year – Eibar’s Marko Dmitrovic scored a penalty against Atletico Madrid in January.

The last year in which there were two goals scored by goalkeepers in La Liga was 1987.

RESULT

Real Valladolid 1 – 1 Sevilla

Like this: Like Loading...