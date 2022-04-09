Sports

La Liga: Sevilla strike two added time goals to go second

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rafa Mir and Papu Gomez struck late as Sevilla bounced back from last week’s defeat to Barcelona with a 4-2 win over Granada on Friday to go second in La Liga.

Julen Lopetegui’s side had looked ready to settle for a point after Granada captain Victor Diaz levelled 2-2 for the visitors with two minutes to go in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

But in a late flurry, Mir grabbed his team’s third goal three minutes into injury time with Gomez adding a fourth six minutes later.

After losing last weekend to their direct rivals Barca, Sevilla now have 60 points, three ahead of both the Catalans who have played two games fewer, and Atletico Madrid.

On Friday, Granada started brightly with Darwin Machis scoring after 23 minutes as his side looked to move clear of the relegation zone.

But Diego Carlos pulled Sevilla back eight minutes later, getting his head to a Jesus Navas cross.

Lucas Ocampos bundled in for the hosts after 66 minutes following a poor clearance from Granada keeper Luis Maximiano.

Mir had a goal ruled out after a VAR review before Diaz rekindled Granada’s hopes with a powerful header off a corner.

Sevilla made the most of nine minutes of time added on with Ivan Rakitic setting up Mir, unmarked at the far post, for the key third goal.

Sevilla achieved just their third win in their last 11 games and move nine points behind leaders Real Madrid.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Fans receive premium treatment at AFCON final

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Over the years, MTN Nigeria has implemented different campaigns around football in Nigeria. However, this year, the telecommunication giants took things up a notch from the buildup towards AFCON 2021 until the final match.   MTN, the official communications partner of the Nigerian Football Federation, in partnership with 140 viewing centers nationwide, rewarded fans for […]
Sports

Nigerians rescued me from untimely death following my illness –Ikhana

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Kadiri Ikhana, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said the Nigeria Professional Football League cannot grow since the national team coaches have decided not to invite players from the league to the Super Eagles. Excerpts… Good to see you back on your feet; how are you feeling now? I want to give Allah […]
Sports

Sports Festival: FG readyto rescue Edo – Minister

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

The Federal Government may come to the assistance of Edo State towards hosting the 20th National Sports Festival expected to take place in Benin City from February 14th to 28th.   Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, made the revelation at the just concluded 2021 Admiral Porbeni Boat Race in Abuja at the weekend. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica